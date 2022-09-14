Advanced search
    VSTO   US9283771007

VISTA OUTDOOR INC.

(VSTO)
2022-09-14
28.26 USD   +0.21%
04:50pVISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Awarded 5-Year, $114M U.S. Army Contract
PU
08/23Vista Outdoor Completes $192.5 Million Acquisition of Simms Fishing Products
MT
08/23Vista Outdoor Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Simms Fishing Products
PR
Vista Outdoor : Federal Ammunition Awarded 5-Year, $114M U.S. Army Contract

09/14/2022 | 04:50pm EDT
ANOKA, Minn. - Federal Ammunition has been awarded a 5-year contract to produce the United States Army's 5.56mm training ammunition valued at $114 million dollars. AA40 5.56mm frangible ammunition is used by the U.S. military branches in rifles and carbines chambered for this caliber for training.

"This contract is historic," said Jason Vanderbrink, President of Federal Ammunition. "It is the largest government contract awarded to Federal in its 100-years of operation and speaks volumes to the trust the United States military has in our American workforce assembling the best products for our servicemen and servicewomen."

"Successfully executing on the AA40 contract requires large scale production capabilities combined with stringent quality control measures," said Erik Carlson, Senior Director of Operations at Federal's headquarters located in Anoka, MN. "Awards of this magnitude are validation of Federal's committed workforce to meet these demands and provide the best ammunition possible for our U.S. Armed Forces time and time again."

"Federal's frangible training ammunition has been recognized as the best in the business by the United States military and this latest U.S. Army awarded contract continues that recognition," said Vice President of Government Sales David Leis. "The ammunition is designed to disintegrate into small fragments on impact, minimizing over-penetrating and ricochet hazards, making it ideal for training purposes."

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct. For more on Federal ammunition, visit www.federalpremium.com.

###

About Federal Ammunition
Federal, headquartered in Anoka, MN, is a brand of Vista Outdoor Inc., an outdoor sports and recreation company. From humble beginnings nestled among the lakes and woods of Minnesota, Federal Ammunition has evolved into one of the world's largest producers of sporting ammunition. Beginning in 1922, founding president, Charles L. Horn, paved the way for our success. Today, Federal carries on Horn's vision for quality products and service with the next generation of outdoorsmen and women. We maintain our position as experts in the science of ammunition production. Every day we manufacture products to enhance our customers' shooting experience while partnering with the conservation organizations that protect and support our outdoor heritage. We offer thousands of options in our Federal Premium and Federal® lines-it's what makes us the most complete ammunition company in the business and provides our customers with a choice no matter their pursuit.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. We serve a broad and diverse range of consumers around the globe, including outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide these consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. Our operating model leverages shared resources across brands to achieve levels of excellence and performance that would be out of reach for any one brand on its own. Brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 20:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
