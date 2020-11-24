Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vista Outdoor Inc.    VSTO

VISTA OUTDOOR INC.

(VSTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vista Outdoor : Federal Ammunition Introduces New Swift Scirocco II

11/24/2020 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANOKA, Minnesota - Federal Premium releases its new Swift Scirocco II centerfire hunting loads lineup. The new bullet promises to push effective range to new extremes while delivering a more lethal blow on impact. Shipments of this product have been arriving at dealers nationwide.

'We are happy to have partnered with Swift to load this fantastic long-range hunting bullet. Swift is known for bonded-core hunting bullets and is one of several Swift bullets that we load into our Federal Premium lineup,' said Federal's Centerfire Rifle Product Manager Eric Miller. 'The Swift Scirocco II produces excellent upsets at various distances and is an all-around, good choice for medium and big-game hunting.'

The Swift Scirocco II bullet's streamlined design and high ballistic coefficient produce flat trajectories, while retaining more velocity and energy downrange. Aided by its proprietary polymer tip, the Scirocco II expands at minimal velocities yet offers high weight retention at close range thanks to its bonded copper jacket.

Features & Benefits

  • Proprietary polymer tip improves ballistics and initiates low-velocity expansion
  • Advanced secant ogive maximizes ballistic coefficient
  • Tapered copper jacket bonded to lead core
  • High weight retention at close range
  • Expands reliably at low velocity for long-range terminal effect

Part No. / Description / MSRP

P243SS1 / 243 Win 90-grain Scirocco II; 3,100 fps, .419 BC, 20-count / $54.99

P65CRDSS1 / 6.5 CM 130-grain Scirocco II; 2800 fps, .571 BC, 20-count / $55.99

P270SS1 / 270 Win 130-grain Scirocco II; 3,060 fps, .450 BC, 20-count / $55.99

P270WSMSS1 / 270 WSM 130-grain Scirocco II; 3,280 fps, .450 BC, 20-count / $65.99

P7RSS1 / 7mm Rem Mag150-grain Scirocco II; 3,035 fps, .525 BC, 20-count / $56.99

P308SS1 / 308 Win165-grain Scirocco II; 2,880 fps, .470 BC, 20-count / $53.99

P3006SS1 / 30-06 Sprg 165-grain Scirocco II; 3,000 fps, .470 BC, 20-count / $57.99

P300WSS1 / 300 Win Mag 180-grain Scirocco II; 2,960 fps, .520 BC, 20-count / $61.99

P300WSMSS1 / 300 WSM 180-grain Scirocco II; 2,960 fps, .520 BC, 20-count / $56.99

https://www.federalpremium.com/search?q=+Scriocco&search-button=⟨default

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com.

About Federal Ammunition

Federal, headquartered in Anoka, MN, is a brand of Vista Outdoor Inc., an outdoor sports and recreation company. From humble beginnings nestled among the lakes and woods of Minnesota, Federal Ammunition has evolved into one of the world's largest producers of sporting ammunition. Beginning in 1922, founding president, Charles L. Horn, paved the way for our success. Today, Federal carries on Horn's vision for quality products and service with the next generation of outdoorsmen and women. We maintain our position as experts in the science of ammunition production. Every day we manufacture products to enhance our customers' shooting experience while partnering with the conservation organizations that protect and support our outdoor heritage. We offer thousands of options in our Federal Premium and Federal® lines-it's what makes us the most complete ammunition company in the business and provides our customers with a choice no matter their pursuit.

For further information: JJ Reich Senior Manager - Press Relations E-mail: VistaPressroom@VistaOutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 22:26:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
05:27pVISTA OUTDOOR : Powertex Launches New Online Merchandise Store for Major Outdoor..
PU
05:27pVISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Introduces New Swift Scirocco II
PU
11/16VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Introduces New Prairie Storm 16- and 28-Gauge..
PU
11/09Gun stocks tumble after upbeat vaccine news, lack of civil unrest
RE
11/05VISTA OUTDOOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
11/05VISTA OUTDOOR : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05VISTA OUTDOOR INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
11/05VISTA OUTDOOR : Announces Record FY21 Second Quarter Operating Results
PR
10/19FEDERAL AMMUNITION INTRODUCES NEW HA : The Only Hunting Ammo Truly Optimized for..
PU
10/15VISTA OUTDOOR : to Release Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 070 M - -
Net income 2021 188 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 250 M 1 250 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 30,50 $
Last Close Price 21,46 $
Spread / Highest target 67,8%
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher T. Metz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Callahan Chairman
Sudhanshu Priyadarshi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bob Steelhammer Head-Digital Marketing, E-Commerce & IT
Tig H. Krekel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC.186.90%1 222
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION23.44%6 051
POLARIS INC.-6.79%5 849
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.77.20%5 380
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.30.92%5 162
BRP INC.15.79%4 705
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ