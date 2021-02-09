Vista Outdoor : Forbes Names Vista Outdoor as one of "America's Best Midsize Employers" for 2021

ANOKA, Minn., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets, was named as one of America's Best Midsize Employers on Forbes' 2021 list of America's Best Employers.

Forbes' list of America's Best Employers was formed from an independent survey of 38,000 Americans working for companies with at least 1,000 people working in U.S. locations. Each year, Forbes partners with a world-leading provider of rankings and large-scale polling to measure leading employers in the country. Combined, the process includes anonymous employee polls and review of other publicly available material and workplace metrics. According to Forbes, the midsize companies included on the 2021 list have risen to the occasion in the wake of the global pandemic, adapting in ways that benefit both their customers and employees.

"This is a huge honor. We are humbled to be recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best employers. A cornerstone to our success is the ability to retain and hire the best people in the industry," said Brad Crandell, Chief Human Resources Officer. "Vista Outdoor offers a fast-paced, employee-focused environment that pushes each person to learn and grow. Additionally, we encourage employees to get outside and live our company mission of 'Bringing the World Outside' in their personal lives. Strong communities and a more inclusive outdoor industry are crucial to our mission, and we continue to search for and evaluate ways to be a great, inclusive place to work as well as a leader in our communities and the industry," Crandell said.

Vista Outdoor offers benefit programs that meet the diverse needs of over 5,000 talented, dedicated employees. These benefits strongly promote employee health and wellness, career development and work/life balance. Vista Outdoor, its brands and employees also promote a culture of community and impact in all facets of operations. Vista Outdoor Corporate Social Responsibility values of People, Conservation, Veterans, Community and Safety drive positive impact in the areas of public policy, partnerships and business operations. These values bring the Vista Outdoor mission to life and drive the belief that business success can leverage positive change and impact in the world.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold direct and at leading retailers and distributors worldwide. For news and information, visit their website, follow them on Twitter or like them on Facebook.

Media Contact

Fred Ferguson

(571) 457-9082

media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forbes-names-vista-outdoor-as-one-of-americas-best-midsize-employers-for-2021-301225067.html

SOURCE Vista Outdoor Inc.