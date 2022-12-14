Vista Outdoor : Honored for Conservation Work at NASC Sportsman-Legislator Summit

ANOKA, Minn. - Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 41 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor lifestyle products to consumers around the globe, this month was honored by the Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation (CSF) at its 19th annual NASC Sportsman-Legislator Summit in Bozeman, Mont.

Vista Outdoor was a recipient of a Friends of NASC Award for the company's contributions to the advancement of conservation policy and the furtherance of the goals of the NASC network.

"Vista Outdoor is proud of the work we do with the Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation and we are both honored and humbled by receiving a Friends of NASC Award at the recent NASC Sportsman-Legislator Summit," said Chris Metz, CEO of Vista Outdoor. "We look forward to continuing our support of CSF and working to promote conservation efforts not only in Montana, where we have a significant presence, but throughout the country."

The NASC Sportsman-Legislator Summit is the only national conference for state legislators dedicated to advancing America's hunting, fishing, recreational shooting, and trapping heritage. The four-day event featured speakers from the Congressional Sportsmen's Caucus (CSC), the Governors Sportsmen's Caucus (GSC), the NASC Executive Council, state fish and wildlife agencies, conservation policy organizations, outdoor industry partners and more.

"The Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation is pleased to recognize Vista Outdoor Inc. as this year's Friends of NASC award recipient. This award is presented annually to the most exceptional partner(s) that has made a significant contribution, in time or resources, which has benefited the NASC network," said Jeff Crane, CSF's President and CEO. "Most policy decisions impacting sportsmen and women are made at the state level and with Vista's support, CSF has been able to succeed in advancing our shared goals of increasing outdoor access, driving conservation, and delivering results for America's 55 million sportsmen and women."

Keynote speakers for this year's event included Montana Governor and GSC Member Gov. Greg Gianforte; Joshua Millspaugh, University of Montana; Tom Opre, Shepherds of Wildlife Society; and Michael Robinson, Farming the Wild. Additionally, conference attendees were treated to addresses from Montana Senators and CSC Members Sen. Steve Daines and Sen. Jon Tester.

"Sportsmen and women are the backbone of conservation in the United States, and Montana's proud to host legislators and like-minded advocates from across the country for this summit," Gianforte said during the event. "As states continue to manage and conserve our wildlife and landscapes, it's important we build connections, and the NASC Sportsman-Legislator Summit provides that opportunity."

Vista Outdoor - whose President of Outdoor Accessories and Golf, Vishak Sankaran, is a member of CSF's board of directors - applauds the work of all those involved in the recent summit, including the Congressional Sportsmen's Caucus (CSC), the Governors Sportsmen's Caucus (GSC), the NASC Executive Council, state fish and wildlife agencies, conservation policy organizations, and outdoor industry partners.

Click here to learn more about the NASC-Sportsman Legislator Summit.

