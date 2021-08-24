Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vista Outdoor Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSTO   US9283771007

VISTA OUTDOOR INC.

(VSTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vista Outdoor : Participating in Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/24/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANOKA, Minn., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets, will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences in September.

CL King's 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2021 – September 14

Lake Street's 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference – September 15

KeyBanc 2021 Leisure Day – September 23

To attend sessions with Vista Outdoor at these conferences, please reach out to the respective firm for more details.  Webcasts, where available, can also be accessed on our Investor Relations website at investors.vistaoutdoor.com.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.
Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. We operate through two reportable segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Together, our segments serve the outdoor sports and recreation markets through a diverse portfolio of well-recognized brands that provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products. Brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Federal Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website or investor relations page and follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Investor Contact:



Fred Ferguson

Shelly Hubbard

Phone: 571-343-7006

Phone: 612-518-5406

E-mail: media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

E-mail: investor.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vista-outdoor-participating-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301362115.html

SOURCE Vista Outdoor Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
05:05pVISTA OUTDOOR : Participating in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
03:44pVISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Announces Its New “High Over All”..
PU
03:44pVISTA OUTDOOR : Bushnell Elite 4500 4X Riflescopes Offer Advanced Optical Perfor..
PU
08:44aVISTA OUTDOOR : Blackhawk Expands Stache Holster Lineup with More Handgun Fits
PU
08/19VISTA OUTDOOR : Remington Ammunition to Attend Buckmasters Expo
PU
08/12VISTA OUTDOOR : It's Never Too Late on the “It's Federal Season” Pod..
PU
08/12VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Congratulates Olympic Medalists
PU
08/12VISTA OUTDOOR : Bushnell Partners with Mirage Occhiali to Offer New Performance ..
PU
08/03VISTA OUTDOOR : Bushnell Unveils New Elite Tactical DMR3 and XRS3 Riflescopes
PU
08/02VISTA OUTDOOR : KeyBanc Adjusts Vista Outdoor's Price Target to $47 From $45, Ke..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
More recommendations