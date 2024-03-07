Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 41 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor lifestyle products to consumers around the globe, today announced it will participate in two investor conferences in March.

UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference — March 14

— March 14 36th Annual ROTH Conference — March 18

The ROTH conference will feature Revelyst CEO Eric Nyman and CFO Andy Keegan in a fireside chat via webcast from 10:30 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. PT on Monday, March 18. Click here to register.

Webcasts, where available, can also be accessed on Vista Outdoor’s investor relations website at investors.vistaoutdoor.com.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. Brands include Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, Simms Fishing, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition, Remington Ammunition and more. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products (Revelyst) and Sporting Products (The Kinetic Group), provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

