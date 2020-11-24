Vista Outdoor : Powertex Launches New Online Merchandise Store for Major Outdoor Recreation Brands

Powertex Launches New Online Merchandise Store for Major Outdoor Recreation Brands

Available brands include Bushnell, Bushnell Golf, RCBS, Champion Range and Targets and Hoppe's

EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin - Several leading outdoor gear brands from the Vista Outdoor Inc. portfolio of brands has partnered with Powertex in launching a new e-commerce platform for brand ambassadors, enthusiasts and fans. The collection of brands, including Bushnell, Bushnell Golf, RCBS, Champion Range and Targets and Hoppe's, will feature exclusive branded merchandise and apparel on the dynamic Powertex e-commerce platform. (https://outdoorapparel.net/)

With over 25 years of experience building branded merchandise programs for leading brands in the hunting, shooting, and outdoor recreational industries, Powertex has created a unique program for these leading hunting, shooting and golf accessories brands to enhance customer loyalty while also supporting larger Vista Outdoor licensing strategies.

Featuring branded apparel, headwear and accessories from Bushnell, Bushnell Golf, RCBS, Champion Range and Targets and Hoppe's brands, enthusiasts and fans will represent the brands they love while forming a sense of community. Whether they're out in the field or out on the town, users can show their pride wherever they go.

The e-commerce store is active and can be found at www.outdoorapparel.net. Access to the site can also be found through each brand's website and social media channels. Create an account or sign-up for email alerts to receive regular updates featuring exclusive specials, discounts and promotions.

For more information about this partnership, the merchandise or other inquiries, please contact Powertex's Customer Service via email at cs@outdoorapparel.net.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc. is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. We serve these markets through our diverse portfolio of well-recognized brands that provide consumers with a range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products. We serve a broad range of end consumers, including outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and recreational shooters, professional athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. To learn more, visit vistaoutdoor.com.

About Powertex

Powertex is a leading, full-service retail and dealer website developer and merchandise designer/supplier whose goal is to develop amazing e-commerce solutions and engaging retail merchandise for enthusiast brands that engage and inspire customers. We execute this mission by building long-term relations with our retail customers, corporate partners, independent retailers, dealerships, franchisees, and partner networks.