Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vista Outdoor Inc.    VSTO

VISTA OUTDOOR INC.

(VSTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vista Outdoor : Powertex Launches New Online Merchandise Store for Major Outdoor Recreation Brands

11/24/2020 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Powertex Launches New Online Merchandise Store for Major Outdoor Recreation Brands

Available brands include Bushnell, Bushnell Golf, RCBS, Champion Range and Targets and Hoppe's

EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin - Several leading outdoor gear brands from the Vista Outdoor Inc. portfolio of brands has partnered with Powertex in launching a new e-commerce platform for brand ambassadors, enthusiasts and fans. The collection of brands, including Bushnell, Bushnell Golf, RCBS, Champion Range and Targets and Hoppe's, will feature exclusive branded merchandise and apparel on the dynamic Powertex e-commerce platform. (https://outdoorapparel.net/)

With over 25 years of experience building branded merchandise programs for leading brands in the hunting, shooting, and outdoor recreational industries, Powertex has created a unique program for these leading hunting, shooting and golf accessories brands to enhance customer loyalty while also supporting larger Vista Outdoor licensing strategies.

Featuring branded apparel, headwear and accessories from Bushnell, Bushnell Golf, RCBS, Champion Range and Targets and Hoppe's brands, enthusiasts and fans will represent the brands they love while forming a sense of community. Whether they're out in the field or out on the town, users can show their pride wherever they go.

The e-commerce store is active and can be found at www.outdoorapparel.net. Access to the site can also be found through each brand's website and social media channels. Create an account or sign-up for email alerts to receive regular updates featuring exclusive specials, discounts and promotions.

For more information about this partnership, the merchandise or other inquiries, please contact Powertex's Customer Service via email at cs@outdoorapparel.net.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc. is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. We serve these markets through our diverse portfolio of well-recognized brands that provide consumers with a range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products. We serve a broad range of end consumers, including outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and recreational shooters, professional athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. To learn more, visit vistaoutdoor.com.

About Powertex

Powertex is a leading, full-service retail and dealer website developer and merchandise designer/supplier whose goal is to develop amazing e-commerce solutions and engaging retail merchandise for enthusiast brands that engage and inspire customers. We execute this mission by building long-term relations with our retail customers, corporate partners, independent retailers, dealerships, franchisees, and partner networks.

For further information: Matt Rice Sr Manager Media Relations, Vista Outdoor (913) 249-1568 Matt.Rice@VistaOutdoor.com

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 22:26:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
05:27pVISTA OUTDOOR : Powertex Launches New Online Merchandise Store for Major Outdoor..
PU
05:27pVISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Introduces New Swift Scirocco II
PU
11/16VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Introduces New Prairie Storm 16- and 28-Gauge..
PU
11/09Gun stocks tumble after upbeat vaccine news, lack of civil unrest
RE
11/05VISTA OUTDOOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
11/05VISTA OUTDOOR : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05VISTA OUTDOOR INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
11/05VISTA OUTDOOR : Announces Record FY21 Second Quarter Operating Results
PR
10/19FEDERAL AMMUNITION INTRODUCES NEW HA : The Only Hunting Ammo Truly Optimized for..
PU
10/15VISTA OUTDOOR : to Release Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 070 M - -
Net income 2021 188 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 250 M 1 250 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 30,50 $
Last Close Price 21,46 $
Spread / Highest target 67,8%
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher T. Metz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Callahan Chairman
Sudhanshu Priyadarshi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bob Steelhammer Head-Digital Marketing, E-Commerce & IT
Tig H. Krekel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC.186.90%1 222
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION23.44%6 051
POLARIS INC.-6.79%5 849
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.77.20%5 380
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.30.92%5 162
BRP INC.15.79%4 705
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ