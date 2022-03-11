Log in
    VSTO   US9283771007

VISTA OUTDOOR INC.

(VSTO)
Vista Outdoor : Primed Nutrition Sponsors the Tactical Games

03/11/2022 | 04:11pm EST
ANOKA, Minn. - The Tactical Games provide a platform to test the skills and readiness of tactical athletes from all backgrounds. Whether you are military, law enforcement, a competitive shooter, or a civilian gun enthusiast you can compete in The Tactical Games. Primed Nutrition is honored to partner with this series of 10 events across the United States as a "Silver Sponsor" in 2022.

"We are excited to partner with The Tactical Games as a Silver-level sponsor for 2022," states Jason Nash, VP of Marketing for Federal Ammunition and Primed Nutrition. "Our products are designed to help hunters and shooters optimize their performance in the field and on the range with a series of electrolytes, supplements, and bars. This partnership gives us exposure to some of the best tactical athletes in the world - athletes who are serious about their performance and their nutrition."

"The Tactical Games is extremely excited to welcome Primed Nutrition to our team. Proper nutrition and supplementation are incredibly important when it comes to being a well-rounded tactical athlete. We look forward to having the Field Fuel, Fuel + Focus, and Elevate products available at all our 2022 events," states Nick Thayer, President of The Tactical Games.

The Tactical games provides a venue for all shooters and athletes to compete against the best in the world to find weaknesses and test gear in the most stressful environment a competition can offer. To learn more about events, you can check out www.thetacticalgames.com/events/.

Primed Nutrition was born from Federal Ammunition's unrelenting pursuit to improve the shooting experience and Go Condition's scientifically developed supplements to increase focus and performance on the battlefield. These products are designed exclusively for hunters and shooters for energy to outlast the day.

Learn more about Primed Nutrition products at www.primednutrition.com. Primed products can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal: https://www.federalpremium.com/merchandise/primed/.

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 21:10:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
