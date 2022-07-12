Vista Outdoor : Releases Third Annual ESG Impact Report

ANOKA, Minn. - Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 39 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products to consumers around the globe, this week released its third annual Environment, Social and Governance Impact Report. The FY2022 Report summarizes the company's commitments and actions related to environmental, social and governance objectives.

Vista Outdoor, which has produced an annual ESG report since 2020, believes that sustainable business practices, diversity, stakeholder engagement and effective corporate governance are all critical to the long-term success of our business. The report underscores Vista Outdoor's commitment to managing business operations in ways that are supportive of environmental, social, and governance topics.

"Thanks to the collective effort of our brands across our company, Vista Outdoor made meaningful progress on numerous Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives this past year," Vista Outdoor CEO Chris Metz wrote in the introduction. "The latest proof that we are making strides to benefit all our stakeholders - investors, customers, employees, and the planet - can be found in this document, our Fiscal Year 2022 ESG Impact Report. Here, you will find details on the progress we have made, including an update on our brand-level ESG efforts, how ESG informs our business strategy and a selection of ESG highlights from across the organization."

The FY2023 Report includes updates on identified KPI's, corporate social responsibility, public policy, coalition partnerships and the role ESG plays in Vista Outdoor's M&A strategy. You can review the ESG Impact Report in its entirety or check out some highlights with our one-page fact sheet.

Vista Outdoor's ESG efforts have been widely recognized for their positive impact. The company was named to two finalists lists for Ragan Communications' CSR & Diversity Awards. Vista Outdoor was named a finalist in the CSR/ESG Team of the Year category, and Fred Ferguson, Vista Outdoor's VP of Communications and Public Affairs, was named a finalist in the CSR/ESG Professional of the Year category.

And last fall, the company was named to Investor's Business Daily's 2021 Best ESG Companies list, which recognizes the top 100 businesses with superior Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings in addition to strong fundamentals and technical stock performance. Vista Outdoor ranked No. 39 overall and placed in the Top 3 in the Consumer Goods category.

###

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. We serve a broad and diverse range of consumers around the globe, including outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide these consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. Our operating model leverages shared resources across brands to achieve levels of excellence and performance that would be out of reach for any one brand on its own. Brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

For further information: Eric Smith, Phone: 901-573-9156, Email: media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com