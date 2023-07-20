LONOKE, Ark.-Remington Ammunition, a Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) brand, is proud to announce its latest licensee partnership with SNO Trailers, bringing a new line of hunting trailers for the ultimate hunting experience. Set to hit the market in September 2023, the trailers are designed to meet all the base camp needs of hunters.

"The all-new Remington trailers by SNO Trailers are American-made, high-quality hunting trailers that truly set themselves apart from any other trailer on the market," said Danny Evans, Remington's Director of Global Licensing. "Remington is extremely pleased to be partnering with SNO Trailers to bring these products to Big Green fans."

As the world's first hunting trailer that can be pulled by a UTV or side-by-side, SNO Trailers utilizes state-of-the-art construction which makes the product fully adaptable to any environment. With Desert Tan or TrueTimber® Prairie exterior options, they blend in naturally when you need it most. The trailers allow hunters to venture farther and stay longer, enhancing the hunting experience.

"SNO Trailers is looking forward to a successful launch later this year," said Kevin Cooper, CEO of SNO Trailers, LLC. "We are extremely excited to be partnering with Remington to bring a first-of-its-kind to the market. These trailers aren't like anything that's been done before. We truly appreciate the opportunity to be partnering with a company like Remington to see it come to fruition."

For Remington fans who already know where to find the top-performing ammunition for hunting season, this collaboration offers an even greater advantage. Now, they can enjoy added comfort and convenience with the upcoming Remington trailers by SNO Trailers, giving them the edge needed for a successful fall season.

Remington is always seeking quality partners to represent the Remington brand in new product categories. Please contact Danny Evans at danny.evans@remington.comwith inquiries.

Find Remington ammunition at dealers nationwide and online. For more information on Remington ammunition and accessories, visit www.remington.com.

###

About RemingtonFrom muskets to modern day, generations of hunters and shooters have trusted Remington ammunition and accessories. Loaded in Lonoke, Arkansas by American workers, our wide array of pioneering sporting and hunting ammunition promises to get the job done every time the trigger is pulled. At Remington, we are here for everyone who loads a round of ammo into a handgun, rifle, or shotgun.

We've been here since 1816. Together, Remington and America have fought and won wars, put food on millions of tables and brought countless generations together at the range and in the field. We are proud of each and every round that rolls off our factory line. A brand of outdoor sports and recreation company Vista Outdoor, Remington is bringing a renewed focus to ammunition, innovation, and quality - all while staying true to Remington's legendary heritage and stature as an American icon.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. Brands include Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, Simms Fishing, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition, Remington Ammunition and more. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. As Vista Outdoor announced in 2022, the company is separating its Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments into two independent, publicly traded companies. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

Press Release Contact:Maggie Dazzio andJonathan Harling, Remington Public RelationsE-mail:remingtonammopr@murrayroadagency.com