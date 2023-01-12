Vista Outdoor : Speer and CCI Ammunition Announce New Products for 2023

LEWISTON, Idaho - Speer and CCI Ammunition, two brands in the Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) portfolio, are proud to announce new ammunition options for 2023. Two all-new products will be showcased and on display at the 2023 SHOT Show (Booth No. 11838), January 17-20 at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. These new additions include Speer's Gold Dot Carbine and CCI's Clean-22 Hyper Velocity ammunition.

"We are extremely proud of these two new product introductions," said Jesse Whiteside, CCI and Speer's Product Management Senior Director. "For the first time ever, defenders can get Speer Gold Dot's legendary accuracy and terminal performance in ammunition built specifically for carbine platforms. Also, CCI rimfire shooters can now get all the benefits of Clean-22 technology with the flat trajectories and power of an extreme velocity load."

New Speer Gold Dot Carbine produces ideal velocities through carbine-length barrels and cycles flawlessly. The G2-style, elastomer-filled bullet nose is tuned to produce extremely effective penetration and expansion through common barriers. Available in one 135 grain 9mm Luger load.

New CCI Clean-22 22 LR Hyper Velocity clocks in at 1,550 fps, while its exclusive purple, polymer bullet coating reduces fouling, especially in suppressed rimfires.

Attendees of the 2023 SHOT Show are encouraged to stop by Booth No. 11838 for a first-hand look at these new products and more. Information about the new products can soon be found on Speer and CCI's brand website.

Speer and CCI Ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide. For more information on all products or to shop online, visit www.speer.com and www.cci-ammunition.com.

About CCI

At Lewiston, Idaho-based CCI, it all started when Richard "Dick" Speer's enterprising led him to establish CCI in 1951. He provided component primers to reloaders and the company expanded to rimfire. Today CCI continues as the leader in rimfire ammunition thanks to innovation, determination and resourcefulness. www.cci-ammunition.com

About Speer

Speer's reputation for making the world's finest component bullets and loaded ammunition goes all the way back to 1943. That's when Vernon Speer started building bullets because reloaders couldn't get the components they needed from ammo companies during World War II. Although he initially focused on hunting rifle bullets, he also built the first mass-produced jacketed handgun bullets for hunting and law enforcement. In the 1960s, he put some of those bullets into loaded ammunition in the now-famous Lawman® line. And today, Speer Gold Dot® is the most trusted duty ammunition for law enforcement. www.speer.com.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. We serve a broad and diverse range of consumers around the globe, including outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide these consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. Our operating model leverages shared resources across brands to achieve levels of excellence and performance that would be out of reach for any one brand on its own. Brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.