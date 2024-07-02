July 2 (Reuters) - Vista Outdoor confirmed on Tuesday it received additional information from MNC Capital as part of the investment firm's efforts to acquire the sporting and outdoor goods maker.

MNC Capital raised its bid for Vista to $3.2 billion last month, just days after the U.S. company agreed to sell its sporting goods and ammunition business to Prague-based Czechoslovak Group (CSG).

Vista had rejected the previous bids by MNC Capital, in favor of its plan to separate its businesses.

It is carefully reviewing the additional information provided by MNC and the final offer, Vista said.

The company added that it continues to recommend its stockholders to vote in favor of the proposed merger agreement with CSG at the Vista Outdoor special meeting of stockholders on July 23.

