Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vista Outdoor Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSTO   US9283771007

VISTA OUTDOOR INC.

(VSTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vista Outdoor : Bushnell Releases New and Improved H2O Waterproof Binoculars

06/17/2021 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -Bushnell®, an industry leader in performance optics, has announced upgrades to its full lineup of H2Owaterproof binoculars, with nine refreshed models now available.<_o3a_p>

The new and improved H2O line is built around an updated aluminum body which provides the binoculars with unmatched durability, as well as a lightweight, all-day carry design. Combine this with the H2O's non-slip, aggressive texture rubber housing, and the results are purpose-built binoculars that can stand up to any conditions, whether camping in the woods, on a road trip, or at the beach.<_o3a_p>

Like previous models, the new H2O binoculars feature IPX7 waterproof and fogproof construction making them the ultimate on-the-water viewing companions. All H2O models are also standard with a fully multi-coated, all glass optical system. This combination of features, along with BAK-4 prisms, give these optics enhanced contrast, resolution, and light transmission - even in the worst conditions.<_o3a_p>

'The H2O line has been a very popular offering for all outdoor activities thanks to the binocular's durable, waterproof housing, combined with a strong optical performance,' said Andy Fulton, Binocular Product Manager for Bushnell. 'Now, new improvements like the aluminum housing and increased optical quality will help deliver even better results allowing users to have even richer experiences in the outdoors.' <_o3a_p>

Available models include: 7x50 Porro (MSRP $99.99), 8x25 FRP (MSRP $39.99), 8x42 roof (MSRP $89.99), 8x42 Porro (MSRP $79.99), 10x42 roof (MSRP $99.99), 10x42 Porro (MSRP $89.99), 10x25 roof (MSRP $44.99), 12x42 Porro (MSRP $99.99) and 12x25 FRP (MSRP $49.99). <_o3a_p>

The H2O line comes with Bushnell's 20-year Lifetime Ironclad warranty. For more information about Bushnell's H2O binoculars or to check out other Bushnell optics, visit Bushnell.com.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

About Bushnell<_o3a_p>

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.comor follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 13:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
09:30aVISTA OUTDOOR  : Bushnell Releases New and Improved H2O Waterproof Binoculars
PU
09:24aVISTA OUTDOOR  : Uncle Mike's Adds New Long Gun Cases and Range Gear
PU
06/16VISTA OUTDOOR  : Team Remington's Reanna Frauens Delivers Impressive Performance..
PU
06/16VISTA OUTDOOR  : Pandemic Delay Provides Extra Practice Time for USA Shooting Sh..
PU
06/16VISTA OUTDOOR  : Federal Sponsors MLF's Pro Circuit Stop 5 at the Potomac River
PU
06/11VISTA OUTDOOR  : Hoppe's Shooters Score Big Wins at USPSA 2 Gun Nationals
PU
06/10VISTA OUTDOOR  : Shooting for Glory Part #2 on “It's Federal Season”..
PU
06/10VISTA OUTDOOR  : Team Federal Shooters Finished on Top at Trapshooting Champions..
PU
06/09VISTA OUTDOOR  : Team Federal's Tim Herron Having Successful Season, Wins Major ..
PU
06/09VISTA OUTDOOR  : Blackhawk's Carry Positions Guide Offers Tips for Concealed Car..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 457 M - -
Net income 2022 214 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 419 M 2 419 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 49,11 $
Last Close Price 42,02 $
Spread / Highest target 49,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher T. Metz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sudhanshu Priyadarshi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Callahan Chairman
Bob Steelhammer Chief Digital Officer & Head-Digital Marketing
Tig H. Krekel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC.76.85%2 419
POLARIS INC.38.26%8 067
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.31.77%7 871
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION23.85%7 355
BRP INC.13.53%6 731
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.18.55%5 885