Vista Outdoor : Bushnell Releases New and Improved H2O Waterproof Binoculars

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -Bushnell®, an industry leader in performance optics, has announced upgrades to its full lineup of H2O™waterproof binoculars, with nine refreshed models now available.<_o3a_p>

The new and improved H2O line is built around an updated aluminum body which provides the binoculars with unmatched durability, as well as a lightweight, all-day carry design. Combine this with the H2O's non-slip, aggressive texture rubber housing, and the results are purpose-built binoculars that can stand up to any conditions, whether camping in the woods, on a road trip, or at the beach.<_o3a_p>

Like previous models, the new H2O binoculars feature IPX7 waterproof and fogproof construction making them the ultimate on-the-water viewing companions. All H2O models are also standard with a fully multi-coated, all glass optical system. This combination of features, along with BAK-4 prisms, give these optics enhanced contrast, resolution, and light transmission - even in the worst conditions.<_o3a_p>

'The H2O line has been a very popular offering for all outdoor activities thanks to the binocular's durable, waterproof housing, combined with a strong optical performance,' said Andy Fulton, Binocular Product Manager for Bushnell. 'Now, new improvements like the aluminum housing and increased optical quality will help deliver even better results allowing users to have even richer experiences in the outdoors.' <_o3a_p>

Available models include: 7x50 Porro (MSRP $99.99), 8x25 FRP (MSRP $39.99), 8x42 roof (MSRP $89.99), 8x42 Porro (MSRP $79.99), 10x42 roof (MSRP $99.99), 10x42 Porro (MSRP $89.99), 10x25 roof (MSRP $44.99), 12x42 Porro (MSRP $99.99) and 12x25 FRP (MSRP $49.99). <_o3a_p>

The H2O line comes with Bushnell's 20-year Lifetime Ironclad warranty. For more information about Bushnell's H2O binoculars or to check out other Bushnell optics, visit Bushnell.com.<_o3a_p>

About Bushnell<_o3a_p>

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.comor follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.<_o3a_p>