Vista Outdoor : Bushnell® Shooter KC Eusebio Takes First Place at 2021 Dragons Cup

04/22/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -Bushnell®, an industry leader in performance optics, is celebrating pro shooter KC Eusebio's strong finish at the 2021 Dragons Cup, where he took home the High Overall title and first place in Open Division. One of the top competitors on the USPSA circuit, Eusebio won both titles using his trusted Bushnell First Strike 2.0 reflex sight.<_o3a_p>

'This year's inaugural Dragons Cup was an extremely difficult match with longer-than-normal shots over hard cover and no-shoot targets that really made you question your marksmanship,' said Eusebio. 'Despite these tough stage conditions, my First Strike 2.0 carried my confidence through the match, and I was able to call my shots with ease. A big thank you to my Bushnell family for giving me the optics I need to take home the title under some challenging circumstances.'<_o3a_p>

Featuring a massive objective lens, the First Strike 2.0 is extremely versatile and lets users quickly find their target with ease. The red dot includes a weaver-style mount and is at home on both shotguns and flat-top MSRs. The First Strike 2.0 can also be fitted to customized Open Class pistols. It features an industry-leading battery life and lasts up to 50,000 hours with a bright 3-MOA dot. <_o3a_p>

To learn more about Bushnell or the First Strike 2.0, visit bushnell.com. For more information on KC Eusebio, be sure to visit his professional page at https://kceusebio.net/<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

About Bushnell<_o3a_p>

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.comor follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 21:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
