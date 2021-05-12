Vista Outdoor : Federal Sponsored Athletes Lead USA to Gold & Bronze in Skeet Mixed Team at ISSF World Cup

ANOKA, Minnesota - Team Federal congratulates USA Shooting on winning two more medals at the ISSF World Cup being held in Lonato Del Garda, Italy. In Wednesday's Skeet Mixed Team finals, Federal Ammunition's sponsored shooters shined during their Gold and Bronze medal performances in the tune up event before the Olympics later this summer. The USA now leads the ISSF World Cup event with five medals over Italy, who has won four medals.<_o3a_p>

2-Time Olympic Champion Vincent Hancock teamed with Amber English to earn Gold over Italy's team of Cainero and Cassandro. In the finals, Hancock was perfect, and English sealed the victory by shooting clean at the last stand. Heading into the last eight targets, the American team had utilized two video reviews to verify hits to maintain a one target margin over the Italians. When English was clean at the last stand, Team USA was victorious and finished with a two-target margin shooting a 36/40.<_o3a_p>

In the Bronze medal match, the pairing of team Federal's Austen Smith and Phillip Jungman defeated France's #1 team. Smith missed just one target during the match and the pairing was clean over the last ten targets to claim the Bronze by a three-target margin. <_o3a_p>

With the conclusion of Wednesday's Skeet Mixed Team competition, the ISSF World Cup Shotgun championships will now switch to the trap discipline. Watch for more results from Federal Ammunition sponsored shooters including Derrick Mein, Brian Burrows, and Kayle Browning as they compete at this prestigious event and prepare for the Olympics.<_o3a_p>

https://www.issf-sports.org/competitions/venue/results.ashx?cshipid=2991<_o3a_p>

