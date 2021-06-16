Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vista Outdoor Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VSTO   US9283771007

VISTA OUTDOOR INC.

(VSTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vista Outdoor : Team Remington's Reanna Frauens Delivers Impressive Performance at U.S. Open Sporting Clays Championship

06/16/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lonoke, Arkansas - Remington Ammunition congratulates Team Remington's Reanna Frauens as a top performer in the 2021 U.S. Sporting Clays Championship. Frauens was able to stay at the head of the pack and continue racking up wins as a Team Remington shooter in the 2021 season.

'Reanna has had a great season so far and we congratulate her on another impressive performance,' said Joel Hodgdon, Remington Ammunition's Marketing Director. 'She has the ability to step up and perform against the best of the best and we are thrilled to have Reanna shoot for Big Green. We wish her the best of luck as she continues to compete and look forward to many more top finishes.'

Frauens bested a field of 42 competitors by winning the Super Sport Lady Division with a score of 92. She also managed to finish sixth overall in the U.S. Open Lady Division. Frauens continues posting podium finishes with help from Remington Premier STS loads.

A winning combination of shot-to-shot consistency and reloadability, Remington's Premier STS® Target Loads are the benchmark for target-crushing performance and a favorite at the reloading bench. It's the choice of champions at major skeet, trap and sporting clays shoots across the country. STS is part of the full lineup of competition-worthy shotshell offerings from Remington that are now being produced and shipped across the country.

To be the first to hear about product availability, exciting new products and everything Remington ammo, visitors to www.remington.com are encouraged to sign up for Remington's e-newsletter or follow Remington on social media.

Find legendary Remington ammunition at dealers nationwide and online. For more information on Remington ammunition and accessories, visit

www.remington.com

About Remington

From muskets to modern day, generations of hunters and shooters have trusted legendary Remington ammunition and accessories. Loaded in Lonoke, Arkansas by American workers, our wide array of pioneering sporting and hunting ammunition promises to get the job done every time the trigger is pulled. At Remington, we're here for everyone who loads a round of ammo into a handgun, rifle, or shotgun.

We've been here since 1816. Together, Remington and America have fought and won wars, put food on millions of tables and brought countless generations together at the range and in the field. We are proud of each and every round that rolls off our factory line. A brand of outdoor sports and recreation company Vista Outdoor, Remington is bringing a renewed focus to ammunition, innovation, and quality - all while staying true to Remington's legendary heritage and stature as an American icon.

Disclaimer

Vista Outdoor Inc. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 18:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
02:32pVISTA OUTDOOR  : Team Remington's Reanna Frauens Delivers Impressive Performance..
PU
11:06aVISTA OUTDOOR  : Pandemic Delay Provides Extra Practice Time for USA Shooting Sh..
PU
08:34aVISTA OUTDOOR  : Federal Sponsors MLF's Pro Circuit Stop 5 at the Potomac River
PU
06/11VISTA OUTDOOR  : Hoppe's Shooters Score Big Wins at USPSA 2 Gun Nationals
PU
06/10VISTA OUTDOOR  : Shooting for Glory Part #2 on “It's Federal Season”..
PU
06/10VISTA OUTDOOR  : Team Federal Shooters Finished on Top at Trapshooting Champions..
PU
06/09VISTA OUTDOOR  : Team Federal's Tim Herron Having Successful Season, Wins Major ..
PU
06/09VISTA OUTDOOR  : Blackhawk's Carry Positions Guide Offers Tips for Concealed Car..
PU
06/08VISTA OUTDOOR  : Bushnell® Concludes Grand Slam Pursuit
PU
06/08VISTA OUTDOOR  : Primos® Offers Ten Father's Day Gift Ideas for the Hunting Dad
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 457 M - -
Net income 2022 214 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 410 M 2 410 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Duration : Period :
Vista Outdoor Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTA OUTDOOR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 49,11 $
Last Close Price 41,86 $
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher T. Metz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sudhanshu Priyadarshi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Callahan Chairman
Bob Steelhammer Chief Digital Officer & Head-Digital Marketing
Tig H. Krekel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTA OUTDOOR INC.76.18%2 410
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.35.15%8 075
POLARIS INC.37.17%8 004
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION25.98%7 484
BRP INC.16.02%6 727
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.16.63%6 104