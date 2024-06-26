June 25 (Reuters) - Vista Outdoor and Czechoslovak Group (CSG) said on Tuesday that they had received regulatory approval from an interagency committee of the United States government for the proposed sale of Vista's sporting products and ammunition business to the Prague-based defense firm.

The clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) was the final regulatory approval required under the merger agreement with CSG for the closing of the sale, the companies added.

The committee reviews transactions involving foreign investment in the U.S. to determine their effect on national security.

"Vista Outdoor and CSG received written notice from CFIUS that CFIUS has concluded its review and investigation of the transaction and has determined that there are no unresolved national security concerns," the companies said in a statement.

On Monday, Vista said it had agreed to sell its sporting products and ammunition business to CSG for about $2 billion, after the Prague-based defense firm raised its offer for a second time.

The sale of the Kinetic Group, Vista's sporting unit, has attracted multiple bidders as demand for military supplies rose after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Vista's sale to CSG remains subject to approval from the company's shareholders, and a special meeting is set to be conducted virtually on July 2.

Shares of Vista were up about 5% in extended trade.