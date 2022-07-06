Log in
Vista Outdoor to Release First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

07/06/2022 | 06:56am EDT
ANOKA, Minn., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista Outdoor") (NYSE: VSTO) today announced plans to report its first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Thursday, July 28, 2022, before the market opens. Vista Outdoor will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT. In addition to the results, which will be published on Vista Outdoor's website at 5:00 a.m. EDT, the company expects to discuss its outlook and financial guidance and may discuss matters of strategy during the call. Access the call on Vista Outdoor's website: http://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event

Telephone recording: For those who cannot participate in the live webcast, a telephone recording of the conference call will be available. The telephone number is 1-866-813-9403, and the access code is 313702. The recording will be available until Thursday, August 25, 2022.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. We serve a broad and diverse range of consumers around the globe, including outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide these consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. Our operating model leverages shared resources across brands to achieve levels of excellence and performance that would be out of reach for any one brand on its own. Brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

Media Contact 

 Investor Contact

Eric Smith 

 Shelly Hubbard

(901) 573-9156 

 612-518-5406

media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com 

 investor.relations@vistaoutdoor.com



Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vista-outdoor-to-release-first-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-301580920.html

SOURCE Vista Outdoor Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
