April 22 (Reuters) - Vista Outdoor is engaging in discussions with investment firm MNC Capital for a better deal than its all-cash offer to acquire the company for $3 billion, the sporting and outdoor products maker said on Monday.

Vista is already in talks to sell its sporting goods business to privately-held Czech defence and civil manufacturing company Czechoslovak Group (CSG) in a $1.91 billion deal.

The company said that MNC's proposal undervalues its performance gear business, named Revelyst.

Vista Outdoor had received an

improved bid

from MNC Capital in March to acquire the company for $3 billion after it turned down MNC's earlier offer of $2.90 billion. (Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Varun H K)