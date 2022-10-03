Vistagen to Participate at Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will participate in a panel discussion regarding emerging therapies for psychiatric disorders and host one-on-one meetings at the Cantor Neurology & Psychiatry Conference taking place in San Francisco on October 6 and 7, 2022.

Panel Details

Title: Emerging broad pipeline for psychiatric indications does not weigh on our mind

Date: Friday, October 7, 2022

Time: 7:50 a.m. Pacific Time

The panel presentation will be available only to conference participants and no webcast will be available. Investors interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting during the conference should contact the Cantor Fitzgerald conference coordinator.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. Vistagen is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available. PH94B and PH10 belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are investigational neuroactive steroid nasal sprays designed with a novel rapid-onset mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can impact the olfactory-amygdala neural circuits without systemic distribution or direct activity on CNS neurons in the brain. Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety and depression. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

