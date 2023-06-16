Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTGN   US92840H4002

VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(VTGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:39 2023-06-15 pm EDT
2.070 USD   -1.43%
08:31aVistagen to Participate in the Maxim Group Healthcare Virtual Conference Hosted by M-Vest
BU
06/13Vistagen Says European Patent Office Plans to Grant PH80 Nasal Spray Patent for Migraine Treatment
MT
06/13Vistagen Announces European Patent Office Intention to Grant New PH80 Nasal Spray Patent for the Treatment of Migraine
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vistagen to Participate in the Maxim Group Healthcare Virtual Conference Hosted by M-Vest

06/16/2023 | 08:31am EDT
Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference presented by Maxim Group LLC taking place June 20 – 22, 2023 virtually on the M-Vest platform.

Maxim Group Healthcare Virtual Conference 2023

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Virtual M-Vest Platform, Track 2 https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-06202023

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To reserve your seat to attend, you must register on the M-Vest website.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. Vistagen is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those currently available for the treatment of anxiety, depression and multiple CNS disorders. Vistagen’s pipeline includes six clinical-stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to a new class of drugs known as pherines and an oral prodrug of 7-Cl-CYNA, which is a full antagonist of the glycine site of the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR). Pherines, which are administered as nasal sprays, are designed with an innovative rapid-onset mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and selectively impact key neural circuits in the brain without requiring systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons.

Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety, depression and several other CNS disorders. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 -0,40 M - -
Net income 2023 -57,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,25x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 15,2 M 15,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -37,7x
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,08
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shawn K. Singh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerrold D. Dotson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Jon Sheldon Saxe Chairman
Ellis Wilson Vice President-Global Clinical Operations
Jerry B. Gin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC.-33.01%15
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED18.07%89 906
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.6.88%83 875
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-12.47%29 159
BIONTECH SE-24.78%27 232
GENMAB A/S-10.74%25 121
