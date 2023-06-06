Vistagen to Present at Jefferies 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place June 7 – 9, 2023 in New York City, NY.

Jefferies 2023 Global Healthcare Conference Details

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Friday, June 9 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: Marriott Marquis in New York City, NY

Investors interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting during the conference should contact the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference coordinator.

About Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

The annual gathering of over 500 public & private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs will address near- and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. Vistagen is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available for treatment of anxiety, depression and multiple CNS disorders. Vistagen’s pipeline includes six clinical-stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to a new class of drugs known as pherines, in addition to AV-101, an oral prodrug of 7-Cl-CYNA, which is a full antagonist of the glycine site of the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR), inhibiting activity of the ion channel of the NMDAR but not blocking it. Pherines, which are administered as nasal sprays, are designed with an innovative rapid-onset mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can selectively and beneficially impact key neural circuits in the brain without requiring systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons. Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety, depression and several other CNS disorders. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

