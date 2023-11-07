Positive top-line results from fasedienol (PH94B) Phase 3 PALISADE-2 trial in social anxiety disorder (SAD) to be presented by SAD expert, Dr. Michael Liebowitz, at CNS Summit 2023 Positive results from PH80 Phase 2A study in women diagnosed with vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) due to menopause to be presented at the 2023 Neuroscience Education Institute (NEI) Congress

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the Company will present at two upcoming scientific conferences in November.

“Vistagen’s presentations highlight the significant progress we have made to advance new therapies to address urgent unmet patient needs,” said Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Vistagen. “We look forward to initiating our PALISADE-3 Phase 3 clinical trial in social anxiety disorder early next year.”

Key highlights of the oral and poster presentations include:

Fasedienol data demonstrating statistically significant rapid-onset reduction in patient-reported Subjective Units of Distress Scale (SUDS) score compared to placebo in a public speaking challenge (primary endpoint, p=0.015) in adults diagnosed with social anxiety disorder (SAD).

Fasedienol data demonstrating long-term, open-label treatment from nearly 500 patients was safe and well-tolerated and provided improved overall symptom control in adults with SAD.

PH80 data demonstrating statistically significant reduction in the number of hot flashes compared to placebo (p<.001) after four weeks of treatment in women diagnosed with vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) due to menopause.

CNS Summit 2023

Podium Presentation

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Session: Neuroscience Spotlight

Topic: Top-Line Results from Phase 3 PALISADE-2 Trial of Fasedienol (PH94B) Nasal Spray for the Acute Treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder

Presenter: Michael Liebowitz, MD

2023 Neuroscience Education Institute (NEI) Congress

Poster Presentation

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Title: Top-Line Results from Phase 3 PALISADE-2 Trial of Fasedienol (PH94B) Nasal Spray in Social Anxiety Disorder

Authors: Michael R. Liebowitz, MD; Ester Salmán, MPH; Rita Hanover, PhD; Brittany Reed, PA; Ross A. Baker, PhD; Louis Monti, MD, PhD

Presenter: Louis Monti, MD, PhD

Poster Number: 109

Poster Presentation

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Title: A Phase 2A Clinical Study to Investigate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of PH80 for the Acute Management of Menopausal Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes) in Women

Authors: Louis Monti, MD, PhD; Ross A. Baker, PhD; Ester Salman, MS; Rita Hanover, PhD

Presenter: Ross A. Baker PhD

Poster Number: 47

Poster Presentation

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Title: A Phase 3 Open-label Safety Trial of Fasedienol (PH94B) Nasal Spray in the Treatment of Anxiety in Adults with Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD)

Authors: Jaakko Lappalainen, MD, PhD; Ester Salmán, MPH; Rita Hanover, PhD; Brittany Reed, PA; Ross A. Baker, PhD; Mark A. Smith, MD, PhD; Michael R. Liebowitz, MD

Presenter: Brittany Reed, PA

Poster Number: 89

