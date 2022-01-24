Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMAC   US92840T1079

VISTAS MEDIA ACQUISITION COMPANY INC.

(VMAC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 01/21 04:00:00 pm
10.72 USD   +25.38%
02:30aUAE regulator approves Gulf's first SPAC framework
RE
01/21AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Vmac, isrg, nflx
MT
01/20MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Vmac, isrg, nflx
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UAE regulator approves Gulf's first SPAC framework

01/24/2022 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has approved a regulatory framework for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), the first in the Gulf, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Monday.

The regulation also allows sponsors abroad to apply for approval to list their SPACs on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the office said.

ADX in a separate statement said the move would pave the way for its first SPAC listing this year.

A dealmaking instrument that is taking off in Asia https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/singapore-makes-bold-foray-into-spac-market-temasek-backed-firm-lists-thursday-2022-01-19 though it has shed popularity in the United States after an initial boom https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/spac-boom-fizzles-investors-cash-out-big-names-2021-12-17, SPACs raise money to acquire a private firm with the purpose of taking it public, allowing the target to list more quickly on share markets than via traditional initial public offerings.

The framework's approval comes amid a simmering economic rivalry between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia. Dubai, the UAE's tourism and commerce hub, is racing to resuscitate its stock exchange, as bigger bourses like ADX and Riyadh's Tadawul attract larger listings and strong liquidity.

"Benchmarked and assessed against best-in-class U.S. and international SPAC regulations, the robust framework will provide international investors with access to unique growth opportunities," ADX said. The exchange said the framework was developed by ADX and Abu Dhabi's Department of Economic Development, as well as SCA and "investment specialists".

"Sponsors will be required to raise a minimum of AED 100 million ($27 million) in the Initial Public Offering (IPO) and units sold will comprise warrants that give investors and sponsors the right to convert them into shares," the exchange said. SPACs must place 90% of IPO proceeds in an account bearing no interest, it said.

Shareholders in Nasdaq-listed SPAC Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc last week approved a merger with Abu Dhabi-headquartered Anghami, a Spotify rival in the Middle East. Anghami last year said the SPAC merger would make it the first tech company from the region to list on Nasdaq.

The merger will complete after closing conditions are met, after which the combined entity's common stock will begin trading under the ticker ANGH. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.18% 4.157 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.72% 13768.921815 Real-time Quote.-11.99%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. -6.29% 195.53 Delayed Quote.-16.45%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.67247 Delayed Quote.0.00%
VISTAS MEDIA ACQUISITION COMPANY INC. 25.38% 10.72 Delayed Quote.5.41%
All news about VISTAS MEDIA ACQUISITION COMPANY INC.
02:30aUAE regulator approves Gulf's first SPAC framework
RE
01/21AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Vmac, isrg, nflx
MT
01/20MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Vmac, isrg, nflx
MT
01/20Vistas Media Acquisition Gets Shareholder Approval for Merger With Anghami
MT
01/20VISTAS MEDIA ACQUISITION : Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Anghami Inc - Fo..
PU
01/20VISTAS MEDIA ACQUISITION CO INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Ot..
AQ
01/20Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with An..
AQ
01/18VISTAS MEDIA ACQUISITION : Amendment to Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q/A)
PU
01/18VISTAS MEDIA ACQUISITION CO INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
01/06Benchmark Initiates Vistas Media Acquisition at Buy Rating With $17 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VISTAS MEDIA ACQUISITION COMPANY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 132 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 138 M 138 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart VISTAS MEDIA ACQUISITION COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTAS MEDIA ACQUISITION COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,72 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
Managers and Directors
F. Jacob Cherian Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Nagarajan Venkatesan Chief Financial Officer
Marc Iyeki Independent Director
Klaas P. Baks Independent Director
Benjamin Waisbren Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISTAS MEDIA ACQUISITION COMPANY INC.5.41%138
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-10.27%69 406
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED10.83%27 456
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-1.49%16 412
HAL OPTICAL INVESTMENTS B.V.-5.08%13 606
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-0.14%13 465