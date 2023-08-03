(2) Visteon Y/Y sales growth (ex. pricing & F/X) compared to production for Visteon customers weighted on Visteon sales contribution.
Continued Product Sales Growth
Product sales primarily driven by ramp-up of digital cluster and SmartCore™ programs
(Dollars in millions)
Q2 Product Sales Growth of +27%(1)
$983
$848
$909
Ex. Recoveries
$714
Clusters
Ex. Recoveries
SmartCore™
Displays
Audio / Infotainment
All Other
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Q2 Product Sales Performance
Clusters
Robust digital cluster growth of ~55% Y/Y driven by ramp-up of launches with GM and Nissan
SmartCore™
Sales up ~45% Y/Y resulting from roll-on of programs with Geely and Mahindra
Displays
Emergence of multi-display systems offset by roll- off of BMW center display
Audio / Infotainment
Outperformance driven by ramp-up of Android-based system with VW and new launches with Stellantis
Continued momentum with program and product launches driving robust product sales growth
3
(1) Y/Y growth rate excludes Y/Y impact of pricing and F/X.
Improving Semiconductor Supply Environment
Easing supply constraints reducing reliance on open market purchases
Semiconductor Supply Dynamics
Overall semiconductor supply improvement with lower number of parts in critical supply
Supply disruption with one semiconductor back-endsub-supplier in Japan
Product redesigns helping mitigate one-off part shortages
Expecting continued improvements in
2nd half supply with lingering constraints
Open Market Semiconductor Purchases
(Dollars in millions)
2021
2022
2023
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
$100
$50
$0
4
First Power Electronics Win for Electric Vehicles
Integrated system of battery junction box and battery management system
Q2 2023 Award
Platform Win for New Single EV Architecture with Luxury European OEM
Battery Junction Box
Directs power throughout e- powertrain and battery system
Battery Management Controller
Brain of battery system for power
distribution, cell management, and charging
Cell Monitoring Controller
Attached to battery module for
battery cell sensing and monitoring
2026
Expected Start of
Production
$490M
Lifetime Revenue for Integrated System on New Vehicle Line
>$700
Content-per-Vehicle for Integrated
System on New Vehicle Line
5
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Visteon Corporation published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 11:30:58 UTC.
Visteon Corporation is a global automotive technology company, which serves the mobility industry. The Company's platforms provide hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous evolution of its automotive customers, including BMW, Ford, Geely, General Motors, Honda, Jaguar/Land Rover, Mahindra, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Renault, Stellantis, Tata, Toyota, and Volkswagen. It operates through a single segment, Electronics. Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including digital instrument clusters, domain controllers with integrated advanced driver assistance systems, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, and battery management systems. Its products and services include instrument clusters, information displays, audio and infotainment systems, battery management systems, high-voltage power electronics, telematics solutions, smartcore cockpit domain controller and body domain controller.