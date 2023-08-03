All Other

Q2 Product Sales Performance

Clusters

Robust digital cluster growth of ~55% Y/Y driven by ramp-up of launches with GM and Nissan

SmartCore™

Sales up ~45% Y/Y resulting from roll-on of programs with Geely and Mahindra

Displays

Emergence of multi-display systems offset by roll- off of BMW center display

Audio / Infotainment

Outperformance driven by ramp-up of Android-based system with VW and new launches with Stellantis

Continued momentum with program and product launches driving robust product sales growth