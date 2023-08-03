Visteon Q2 2023 Earnings

August 3, 2023

Q2 2023 in Review

Net Sales

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted FCF

$983 Million

$90 Million

$32 Million

18% Y/Y Growth(1)

Includes $15 Million Recall Charge

$459 Million Total Cash

CONTINUED

EXECUTING ON

FIRST WIN IN

RECORD LEVEL

RETURNING

MARKET OUT-

PRODUCT

EV POWER

OF NEW

CAPITAL TO

PERFORMANCE

LAUNCHES

ELECTRONICS

BUSINESS WINS

SHAREHOLDERS

Another quarter of

35 product

Integrated BMS and

$2.5 billion of new

$30 million share

double-digit GoM(2)

launches

battery junction box

business wins

buyback executed

2

(1) Excludes Y/Y impact of currency fluctuations.

(2) Visteon Y/Y sales growth (ex. pricing & F/X) compared to production for Visteon customers weighted on Visteon sales contribution.

Continued Product Sales Growth

Product sales primarily driven by ramp-up of digital cluster and SmartCore™ programs

(Dollars in millions)

Q2 Product Sales Growth of +27%(1)

$983

$848

$909

Ex. Recoveries

$714

Clusters

Ex. Recoveries

SmartCore™

Displays

Audio / Infotainment

All Other

Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Q2 Product Sales Performance

Clusters

Robust digital cluster growth of ~55% Y/Y driven by ramp-up of launches with GM and Nissan

SmartCore™

Sales up ~45% Y/Y resulting from roll-on of programs with Geely and Mahindra

Displays

Emergence of multi-display systems offset by roll- off of BMW center display

Audio / Infotainment

Outperformance driven by ramp-up of Android-based system with VW and new launches with Stellantis

Continued momentum with program and product launches driving robust product sales growth

3

(1) Y/Y growth rate excludes Y/Y impact of pricing and F/X.

Improving Semiconductor Supply Environment

Easing supply constraints reducing reliance on open market purchases

Semiconductor Supply Dynamics

Overall semiconductor supply improvement with lower number of parts in critical supply

Supply disruption with one semiconductor back-endsub-supplier in Japan

Product redesigns helping mitigate one-off part shortages

Expecting continued improvements in

2nd half supply with lingering constraints

Open Market Semiconductor Purchases

(Dollars in millions)

2021

2022

2023

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

$100

$50

$0

4

First Power Electronics Win for Electric Vehicles

Integrated system of battery junction box and battery management system

Q2 2023 Award

Platform Win for New Single EV Architecture with Luxury European OEM

Battery Junction Box

Directs power throughout e- powertrain and battery system

Battery Management Controller

Brain of battery system for power

distribution, cell management, and charging

Cell Monitoring Controller

Attached to battery module for

battery cell sensing and monitoring

2026

Expected Start of

Production

$490M

Lifetime Revenue for Integrated System on New Vehicle Line

>$700

Content-per-Vehicle for Integrated

System on New Vehicle Line

5

