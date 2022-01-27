Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Visteon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VC   US92839U2069

VISTEON CORPORATION

(VC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Visteon Names Bunsei Kure to Board of Directors

01/27/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Appointment of Bunsei Kure to Visteon’s board of directors adds additional automotive and semiconductor industry experience to its board of directors
  • Bunsei held prior roles as CEO of Renesas Electronics, a leading semiconductor supplier to the automotive industry, and CEO of Calsonic Kansei Corporation, a global tier-1 supplier to automotive OEMs

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a leading global technology company serving the mobility industry, today announced the appointment of Bunsei Kure to its board of directors, effective Feb. 1, 2022.

Bunsei Kure brings extensive experience in the global automotive and semiconductor industries, having served as CEO of Calsonic Kansei, a large tier-1 supplier that is now part of Marelli, from 2008 to 2013, and as EVP and then as COO of Nidec, the world’s largest electric motor company, from 2013 to 2015. Bunsei Kure also served as CEO of Renesas Electronics, a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions to the global automotive industry, from 2016 until his retirement in 2019. In these roles, Bunsei developed extensive knowledge of the Japanese automotive industry, an important market for Visteon, with a deep network within Japanese OEMs and suppliers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bunsei to our board of directors,” said Francis M. Scricco, chair of Visteon’s board of directors. “His knowledge and expertise of the automotive and semiconductor industries will be very helpful in supporting Visteon’s future growth.”

“Visteon has established a leading position in cockpit electronics and electrification, which are the fastest growing segments in the automotive industry today,” said Kure. “I look forward to working with Visteon’s board and executive team to further advance Visteon’s leadership position in the industry.”

Bunsei Kure holds a law degree from University of Tokyo and a master’s degree in public affairs from Princeton University.

About Visteon
Visteon is a global technology company serving the mobility industry, dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected, and safe driving experience. The company’s platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems and battery management systems. Visteon reported net sales of approximately $2.5 billion and booked $4.6 billion of new business in 2020. Learn more at https://www.visteon.com/newsroom/.

Follow Visteon:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/visteon 
https://twitter.com/visteon
https://www.facebook.com/VisteonCorporation
https://www.youtube.com/user/Visteon
https://www.instagram.com/visteon/
https://mp.weixin.qq.com/?lang=en_US
https://m.weibo.cn/u/6605315328
http://i.youku.com/u/UNDgyMjA1NjUxNg==?spm=a2h0k.8191407.0.0

Visteon Contacts:

Media:                        
Dianna Ofiara                        
734-258-4355                        
dofiara@visteon.com

Investors:
Kris Doyle
201-247-3050
kdoyle@visteon.com

 


All news about VISTEON CORPORATION
01/26Berenberg Bank Adjusts Visteon's Price Target to $126 From $125, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
01/14RBC Capital Lifts Visteon's Price Target to $132 From $125; Outperform Rating Kept
MT
01/13Deutsche Bank Adjusts Visteon Price Target to $145 From $130, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/11VISTEON : and Steradian Announce ADAS-Focused Joint Development Agreement
PU
01/05Visteon Unveils Automotive AppStore for the Connected Car
AQ
01/05Visteon Unveils Fourth-Generation SmartCore™ Domain Controller for Enhanced Safet..
AQ
01/05Visteon Brings High Perceptual Quality with Advanced Cockpit Display Technology to CES®..
AQ
01/05Visteon Complements Industry-First Smart Wireless Battery Management System with Additi..
AQ
01/05Visteon Corporation Unveils Fourth-Generation SmartCore™ Domain Controller for Enh..
CI
01/05Visteon Corporation Unveils Automotive AppStore for the Connected Car
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VISTEON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 646 M - -
Net income 2021 8,92 M - -
Net cash 2021 88,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 368x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 801 M 2 801 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float -
Chart VISTEON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Visteon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTEON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 100,04 $
Average target price 122,87 $
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sachin S. Lawande President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jérôme J. Rouquet Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Francis M. Scricco Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey D. Jones Independent Director
Robert J. Manzo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISTEON CORPORATION-9.99%2 801
DENSO CORPORATION-10.73%57 024
APTIV PLC-18.03%36 576
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.12%24 153
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-8.65%20 707
CONTINENTAL AG-7.11%19 518