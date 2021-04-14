Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Visteon Corporation    VC

VISTEON CORPORATION

(VC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Visteon to Announce First-Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, April 29

04/14/2021 | 06:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a global automotive electronics technology enterprise dedicated to creating more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experiences, will release its first-quarter 2021 financial results prior to 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 29. The company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results and related matters. The conference call also is available to the general public via a live audio webcast.

The dial-in numbers to participate in the call are:

U.S./Canada: 866-411-5196  
Outside U.S./Canada: 970-297-2404
Conference ID: 1997539

(Call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the conference.)

The conference call and live audio webcast, related presentation materials, news release and other supplemental information will be accessible in the Investors section of Visteon’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available through the company’s website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the phone replay is 1997539. The phone replay will be available for one week following the conference call.

About Visteon

Visteon is a technology leader in automotive electronics dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. Our platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and battery management systems. The company is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, and has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon reported sales of approximately $2.5 billion and booked $4.6 billion of new business in 2020. Learn more at https://investors.visteon.com/.

Follow Visteon:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/visteon 
https://twitter.com/visteon 
https://www.facebook.com/VisteonCorporation
https://www.youtube.com/user/Visteon
http://www.slideshare.net/VisteonCorporation
https://www.instagram.com/visteon/
https://mp.weixin.qq.com/?lang=en_US
https://m.weibo.cn/u/6605315328
http://i.youku.com/u/UNDgyMjA1NjUxNg==?spm=a2h0k.8191407.0.0

Contacts:

Global Communications:

Dave Barthmuss
+1 805-660-1914
dave.barthmuss@visteon.com

Investor Relations:

Kris Doyle
+1 201-247-3050
kdoyle@visteon.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about VISTEON CORPORATION
06:55aVisteon to Announce First-Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, April 29
GL
03/26VISTEON  : Wells Fargo Starts Visteon at Underweight With $106 Price Target
MT
03/17INSIDER TRENDS : Visteon Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Security to Acquire..
MT
03/04VISTEON  : Appoints Wei Wei as Managing Director for Visteon China
PU
02/19VISTEON  : Baird Adjusts Visteon's Price Target to $150 From $156, Keeps Outperf..
MT
02/19VISTEON  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Visteon's Price Target to $158 From $166, Reite..
MT
02/19VISTEON  : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Visteon to $143 From $150, Maintains..
MT
02/19VISTEON  : RBC Capital Adjusts Visteon's Price Target to $136 From $151, Maintai..
MT
02/18VISTEON  : 4th Quarter 2020 Presentation
PU
02/18VISTEON  : 4th Quarter 2020 Press Release with Financials
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 008 M - -
Net income 2021 83,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 54,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 288 M 3 288 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart VISTEON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Visteon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTEON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 131,64 $
Last Close Price 117,80 $
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sachin S. Lawande President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jérôme J. Rouquet Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Francis M. Scricco Non-Executive Chairman
Raman Mehta Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jeffrey D. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISTEON CORPORATION-6.15%3 288
DENSO CORPORATION17.04%50 926
APTIV PLC8.37%38 189
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.24.73%28 188
CONTINENTAL AG-6.03%27 188
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD18.00%24 767
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ