Vistin Pharma ASA is a Norway-based holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Vistin Pharma AS. The Company is engaged in the pharmaceuticals industry. The Company is a producer and supplier of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), which are used in medications for diabetes. Vistin Pharma offering such products: Metformin HCl (API); Metformin DC (direct compressible granules); Customized Particle Distribution (PSD) and Premix (Metformin + MgSt, can be delivered on-request). The Company's customers are pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Sector Pharmaceuticals