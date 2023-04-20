Advanced search
05:01aVistin Pharma Asa : Invitation to Q1 2023 conference call
GL
05:00aVistin Pharma Asa : Invitation to Q1 2023 conference call
AQ
02/17Vistin Pharma ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q1 2023 conference call

04/20/2023 | 05:01am EDT
Oslo, Norway, 20 April 2023

Vistin Pharma ASA will release its first quarter 2023 results on Thursday 27th of April 2023. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day: Thursday 27th of April at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in English.

The first quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/esnqd8k9

Telephone conference (online registration):

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI27373abc81d0427486bb885a935c342c


*****


For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.



