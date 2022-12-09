Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Vistin Pharma ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VISTN   NO0010734122

VISTIN PHARMA ASA

(VISTN)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06:19 2022-12-09 am EST
15.20 NOK   +7.80%
06:11aVistin Pharma enters into a long-term renewable energy supply agreement with Statkraft
GL
06:10aVistin Pharma enters into a long-term renewable energy supply agreement with Statkraft
AQ
10/26Transcript : Vistin Pharma ASA, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vistin Pharma enters into a long-term renewable energy supply agreement with Statkraft

12/09/2022 | 06:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, Norway, 9 December 2022

Vistin Pharma ASA (Vistin Pharma, OSE: VISTIN) announces that it has entered into a long-term industrial energy agreement with Statkraft, the leading Norwegian energy supplier. The agreement will secure a significant part of Vistin’s electricity demand on competitive terms until 2032. The agreement includes Guarantees of Origin as certification of the renewable energy supply, and starts 1.1.2023.

2022 has been very challenging for Vistin and the Norwegian industry, when it comes to electricity costs, with extreme volatility and record high electricity prices in the NO2 area where Vistin’s fully automated production plant is located.

- This agreement will give Vistin Pharma stable electricity supply at predictable and competitive prices. The agreement helps to secure our competitiveness in the global Metformin market. We are happy that Statkraft by this agreement contributes to the future development of Vistin and thereby allows the company to continue focusing on its growth strategy, says Kjell-Erik Nordby, CEO in Vistin Pharma.

- We are very pleased to conclude another renewable energy contract with the Norwegian industry which confirms that Statkraft offers relevant solutions at competitive terms, says Frode Berntsen, Head of Industry Nordics & Baltics at Statkraft.  

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.

About Statkraft | www.statkraft.com

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations Statkraft has 4,800 employees in 20 countries.

*****

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

 


All news about VISTIN PHARMA ASA
06:11aVistin Pharma enters into a long-term renewable energy supply agreement with Statkraft
GL
06:10aVistin Pharma enters into a long-term renewable energy supply agreement with Statkraft
AQ
10/26Transcript : Vistin Pharma ASA, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022
CI
10/26Vistin Pharma Asa : Third quarter and YTD 2022 financial results
GL
10/26Vistin Pharma Asa : Third quarter and YTD 2022 financial results
AQ
10/26Vistin Pharma ASA Provides Production Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Year 2022
CI
10/26Vistin Pharma ASA Reports Production Volume for the Third Quarter 2022
CI
10/25Vistin Pharma ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
10/18Vistin Pharma Asa : Invitation to Q3 2022 conference call
GL
10/18Vistin Pharma Asa : Invitation to Q3 2022 conference call
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 279 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net income 2021 24,9 M 2,49 M 2,49 M
Net cash 2021 34,4 M 3,44 M 3,44 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,6x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 625 M 62,6 M 62,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart VISTIN PHARMA ASA
Duration : Period :
Vistin Pharma ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISTIN PHARMA ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kjell-Erik Nordby Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Karlsen Chief Financial Officer
Øyvin Anders Brøymer Chairman
Eivind Egeli Director-Technical Service & Sales
Øystein Stray Spetalen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISTIN PHARMA ASA-27.24%63
MERCK KGAA-22.84%80 311
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-2.07%12 081
ZHEJIANG JIUZHOU PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD-28.37%4 827
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-26.44%4 252
YUHAN CORPORATION-3.86%3 087