Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vistra Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VST   US92840M1027

VISTRA CORP.

(VST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:44 2022-12-15 pm EST
24.12 USD   -0.97%
01:01pTXU Energy Donates $150,000 to Fight Hunger, Make the Season Bright for Texans
PR
11/23Insider Buy: Vistra
MT
11/16Insider Buy: Vistra
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TXU Energy Donates $150,000 to Fight Hunger, Make the Season Bright for Texans

12/15/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of the holiday season, TXU Energy is providing a little extra winter warmth to our neighbors by donating $100,000 to fight hunger and $50,000 to support community initiatives with non-profit partners across Texas.

"Our food banks and social service agencies provide vital assistance to so many Texas families, and this year, the need is particularly great," said Scott Hudson, president of TXU Energy. "This holiday season, we welcome the opportunity to ensure food is on the table and basic needs are met in the communities we serve. At TXU Energy, being part of the solution is written in our corporate DNA and integral to who we are as Texans."

TXU Energy's Winter Warmth contributions directly support 12 food banks and 12 social service organizations assisting people across the state. Giving highlights include, among others:

  • Houston – The Houston Food Bank: $20,000 will fund the purchase of 60,000 nutritious meals for children and families across the Houston area.
  • Dallas – North Texas Food Bank: $20,000 will assist in the ongoing pursuit of closing the hunger gap in North Texas.
  • Fort WorthTarrant Area Food Bank: $15,000 will fund the purchase of food for distribution in 13 North Texas food pantries.
  • Waco – Caritas of Waco: $5,000 will fund a holiday turkey giveaway for families in the community.
  • Corpus ChristiMission 911: $5,000 will purchase Christmas trees for Corpus Christi families and fund community food pantry services.

"TXU Energy is helping our Feeding Network provide 60,000 meals to neighbors facing hunger through its generous support," said Trisha Cunningham, president, and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB.) "With record inflation, the need is greater today than at the height of the pandemic. NTFB is innovating every day to ensure North Texans facing hunger have the food they need. We could not do our critical work without the support of partners like TXU Energy."

About TXU Energy
More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. We're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST).  REP #10004

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/txu-energy-donates-150-000-to-fight-hunger-make-the-season-bright-for-texans-301704504.html

SOURCE TXU Energy


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about VISTRA CORP.
01:01pTXU Energy Donates $150,000 to Fight Hunger, Make the Season Bright for Texans
PR
11/23Insider Buy: Vistra
MT
11/16Insider Buy: Vistra
MT
11/16Vistra Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Vistra to $31 From $32, Maintains Overweight Rat..
MT
11/10Insider Buy: Vistra
MT
11/07Vistra Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results; Initiates 2023 Ongoing Operations Adjusted E..
AQ
11/04VISTRA CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
11/04Tranche Update on Vistra Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 12, 2021.
CI
11/04Transcript : Vistra Corp., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VISTRA CORP.
More recommendations