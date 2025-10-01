Momentum meets resistance
Vistra’s rally in 2025 has been powerful, but the pace has cooled in recent weeks. Shares now trade under both the 20- and 50-day moving averages, a sign of increased selling pressure despite the broader uptrend still holding.
A range-bound pattern emerges
Since August, the stock has carved out a broad range, rebounding toward $220 before sliding back under $180. Each rally has hinted at renewed buyer appetite, yet persistent selling has repeatedly cut those moves short, skewing the near-term outlook to the downside.
Key levels in focus
Traders are now watching a tight band of reference points: resistance at $217.90 on the upside and support at $185.80 below. As long as prices remain capped beneath that ceiling, the technical bias leans toward further weakness.