The stock has staged an impressive climb over the past year, but momentum is faltering as prices meet stiff resistance just below recent highs.

Momentum meets resistance

Vistra’s rally in 2025 has been powerful, but the pace has cooled in recent weeks. Shares now trade under both the 20- and 50-day moving averages, a sign of increased selling pressure despite the broader uptrend still holding.

A range-bound pattern emerges

Since August, the stock has carved out a broad range, rebounding toward $220 before sliding back under $180. Each rally has hinted at renewed buyer appetite, yet persistent selling has repeatedly cut those moves short, skewing the near-term outlook to the downside.

Key levels in focus

Traders are now watching a tight band of reference points: resistance at $217.90 on the upside and support at $185.80 below. As long as prices remain capped beneath that ceiling, the technical bias leans toward further weakness.