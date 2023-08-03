Vistra Corp. announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2060 per share of Vistra's common stock, reflecting an estimated aggregate payment of $75 million this quarter. This represents an approximately 12% increase in the company's quarterly common stock dividend per share from its third quarter 2022 dividend.

The common dividend is payable on September 29, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of September 20, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the common dividend will be September 19, 2023.