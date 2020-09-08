Vistra : Sends Heartfelt Condolences on the Passing of Ted Halstead; Reiterates Support for the Climate Leadership Council and Americans for Carbon Dividends

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) was saddened to hear that Ted Halstead, founder of four non-profit think tanks and advocacy organizations including the Climate Leadership Council (CLC) and Americans for Carbon Dividends (AFCD), of which Vistra is a Founding Member, passed away last week. Vistra would like to send its deepest condolences to his family, the CLC and AFCD teams, and others personally impacted by Ted's passing.

Ted was an innovative leader and a staunch advocate for the environment, spending his career promoting sensible climate progress, most recently through the CLC and AFCD. Through his leadership and enthusiasm these organizations compiled a roster of founding members that included influential business, economic, policy, and environmental leaders. Vistra is committed to advancing the common mission of these organizations through its continued participation.

"It is a true privilege to be a member of the climate organizations Ted founded," said Curt Morgan, Vistra's president and chief executive officer. "Ted devoted so much of his time, talent, and energy into promoting the CLC's climate change solution—it is one Vistra backs 100%. We intend to keep Ted's memory alive through our continued advocacy for the climate pricing and dividends framework he dedicated his last years to promoting."

Media

Meranda Cohn

Media.Relations@vistracorp.com

214-875-8004

Investors

Molly Sorg

Investor@vistracorp.com

214-812-0046

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading, Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada and Japan, as well. Serving nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is the largest competitive residential electricity provider in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, the company is a large purchaser of wind power. The company is currently constructing a 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, which will be the largest of its kind in the world when it comes online. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about Vistra's environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vistra-sends-heartfelt-condolences-on-the-passing-of-ted-halstead-reiterates-support-for-the-climate-leadership-council-and-americans-for-carbon-dividends-301125205.html

SOURCE Vistra