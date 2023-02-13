Advanced search
    VST   US92840M1027

VISTRA CORP.

(VST)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-13 pm EST
23.05 USD   +0.04%
Vistra to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results on March 1, 2023
PR
02/01Vistra Corp. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/01Vistra Announces Expansion of its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Julie Lagacy
PR
Vistra to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results on March 1, 2023

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) plans to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial and operating results on Wed., March 1, 2023.  Management will present the materials during a live conference call and webcast beginning at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT).

The live webcast can be accessed via the investor relations section of Vistra's website at www.vistracorp.com under "Investor Relations" and then "Events & Presentations." Participants can also listen by phone by registering here prior to the start time of the call to receive a conference call dial-in number.  For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Vistra's website for one year following the call.

About Vistra
Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. Serving approximately 4 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, Vistra is a large purchaser of wind power. The company owns and operates the 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vistra-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-on-march-1-2023-301745371.html

SOURCE Vistra Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
