(Alliance News) - Vistry Group PLC on Thursday appointed UK Met Office Chair Rob Woodward as new senior independent director, which will take effect from the close of Vistry's annual general meeting.

The Kent-based housebuilder said Woodward will join on May 16. Woodward has been chair of the Met Office since 2018, but will step down later this year after two terms.

Vistry said Woodward has held leadership positions across both the public and private sectors, including over 10 years as chief executive officer of STV Group PLC.

In his position as senior independent director, Vistry said Woodward will have an enhanced role providing additional oversight on governance matters, as well as a "high level of engagement" with investors and other stakeholders.

Vistry also appointed Mitie Group PLC Communities Managing Director Alice Woodwark as a non-executive director, also with effect from the close of AGM. Woodwark has served at her role with Mitie since 2021.

To ensure continuity on the board and allow more time to recruit a second non-executive director, Vistry said Chris Browne has agreed to stay on as a non-executive director for up to one more year, having served on the board since September 2014.

"We are delighted to have recruited two new high calibre directors to the board, in particular putting in place a strong senior independent director to bolster our board governance," said Chair Ralph Findlay.

"Rob and Alice's respective experience in both the public and private sectors will be hugely valuable as we continue to execute the group's partnership strategy. We will continue our search for a second non-executive director and will update the market on our progress with this appointment in due course."

Shares in Vistry were up 0.9% to 1,209.00 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

