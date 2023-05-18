Advanced search
    BVS   GB0001859296

VISTRY GROUP PLC

(BVS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:21 2023-05-18 am EDT
851.00 GBX   +4.55%
01:32pVistry sees some shareholder dissent on director pay report
AN
12:14pFTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% on US Debt-Ceiling Optimism
DJ
05:55aEuropean Midday Briefing: Shares Buoyed by U.S. Debt Deal Hopes
DJ
Vistry sees some shareholder dissent on director pay report

05/18/2023 | 01:32pm EDT
Vistry Group PLC - Kent-based housebuilder - Says vote to approve directors' remuneration report passes, though receives opposition from 47% at annual general meeting.

"We remain committed to shareholder engagement and will consult with our shareholders over the course of the next few months so that we can fully understand their concerns and decide on appropriate next steps," Vistry says.

Will update on shareholder engagement within six months.

Earlier on Thursday, Vistry said it traded in-line with expectations in the first 19 weeks of 2023 and noted improving market conditions in the year-to-date.

Current stock price: 850.50 pence

12-month change: up 3.3%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 3 789 M 4 703 M 4 703 M
Net income 2023 295 M 366 M 366 M
Net Debt 2023 16,4 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,42x
Yield 2023 5,67%
Capitalization 2 809 M 3 505 M 3 487 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 4 826
Free-Float 97,3%
Technical analysis trends VISTRY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 814,00 GBX
Average target price 882,21 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Greg Paul Fitzgerald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Charles Lawlor Chief Financial Officer
Ralph Graham Findlay Chairman-Designate
Earl Sibley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Margaret Christine Browne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VISTRY GROUP PLC30.14%3 505
D.R. HORTON, INC.25.42%38 299
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.17.31%17 084
PULTEGROUP, INC.52.65%15 514
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.24.60%14 005
TOLL BROTHERS, INC.31.87%7 290
