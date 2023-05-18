Vistry sees some shareholder dissent on director pay report

Vistry Group PLC - Kent-based housebuilder - Says vote to approve directors' remuneration report passes, though receives opposition from 47% at annual general meeting.

"We remain committed to shareholder engagement and will consult with our shareholders over the course of the next few months so that we can fully understand their concerns and decide on appropriate next steps," Vistry says.

Will update on shareholder engagement within six months.

Earlier on Thursday, Vistry said it traded in-line with expectations in the first 19 weeks of 2023 and noted improving market conditions in the year-to-date.

Current stock price: 850.50 pence

12-month change: up 3.3%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

