(Alliance News) - Vistry Group PLC on Tuesday said it signed up to a new shared ownership scheme with Sage Homes, a provider of newly built housing.

Vistry, a Kent-based housebuilder, said the partnership aims to deliver around 800 shared ownership homes nationally with a market value of over GBP250 million, including Vistry Housebuilding and Countryside Partnership homes.

Vistry Chief Executive Officer Greg Fitzgerald said: "We have a long track record of working in partnership with Sage Homes to deliver affordable homes and to realise the house buying dreams of thousands of customers, and this is the latest exciting chapter in that relationship.

"As the leading provider of mixed-tenure affordable homes in the country, we are acutely aware that the ability of people to access the housing market is crucial to our economy and society, and we are proud of the part we are playing in that. We look forward to building many more homes and delivering many more dreams in partnership with Sage Homes through this home stepper scheme."

Vistry shares were 1.0% lower at 663.32 pence each on Tuesday morning in London.

