17.11.2023 / 15:30 CET/CEST
Vita 34 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2023
Address: https://ir.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 24, 2023
Address: https://ir.vita34.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/

Language: English
Company: Vita 34 AG
Deutscher Platz 5a
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.vita34.de

 
