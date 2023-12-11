

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.12.2023 / 11:18 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: AOC Health GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Florian Last name(s): Schuhbauer Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vita 34 AG

b) LEI

529900OEWA4GSZEZ4P40

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0BL849

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares as part of a capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.40 EUR 6572680.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.4000 EUR 6572680.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

07/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

