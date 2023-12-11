Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.12.2023 / 11:18 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: AOC Health GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Schuhbauer
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vita 34 AG

b) LEI
529900OEWA4GSZEZ4P40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0BL849

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares as part of a capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.40 EUR 6572680.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.4000 EUR 6572680.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Vita 34 AG
Deutscher Platz 5a
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.vita34.de

 
