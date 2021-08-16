PRESS RELEASE : Vita 34 AG: Andreas Schafhirt appointed as new Chief Financial Officer of Vita 34 AG

DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Personnel Vita 34 AG: Andreas Schafhirt appointed as new Chief Financial Officer of Vita 34 AG 2021-08-16 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Andreas Schafhirt appointed as new Chief Financial Officer of Vita 34 AG

- Interim assumption of position until end of April 2022

- Previous CFO Falk Neukirch resigned from the company

Leipzig, 16 August 2021 - The Supervisory Board of Vita 34 AG (ISIN: DE000A0BL849; WKN: A0BL84), one of Europe's largest cell banks, has appointed Andreas Schafhirt (59) as new Chief Financial Officer effective today.

Andreas Schafhirt has more than 20 years of experience as Chief Financial Officer of both listed and private medium-sized companies. In addition to his expertise in international accounting and controlling, he has successfully supported various corporate restructurings, M&A processes and capital market transactions in the past. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Biella-Neher AG, a Swiss-listed company, where his responsibilities included the IPO in 2006, the sale of the company through a structured bidding process in 2019, and the subsequent integration of the company into the acquirer's organization.

"We are pleased that with Mr. Schafhirt we have gained such a versatile experienced CFO on an interim basis for Vita 34 AG," said Florian Schuhbauer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vita 34 AG. "In the course of the planned merger with PBKM, he will be able to optimally support the company with his expertise and thus bring the transaction to a successful conclusion. We wish him every success in his new role."

Andreas Schafhirt was initially appointed to the company's Executive Board until April 30, 2022. His predecessor in the position of Chief Financial Officer, Falk Neukirch, has resigned from his position at his own request and left the company to pursue a new challenge. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board thank Mr. Neukirch for his support and wish him every success professionally and all the best personally.

Vita 34 was founded in 1997 in Leipzig and is today one of the leading cell banks in Europe. As Europe's first private cord blood bank and a pioneer in cell banking, the company has since offered collection logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood and tissue as a full-service provider for cryopreservation. Based on the expansion of the business model in 2019, Vita 34 also intends to offer the storage of immune cells from peripheral blood and stem cells from autologous fat in the future. Endogenous cells are a valuable starting material for medical cell therapy and are kept alive at temperatures around minus 200 degrees Celsius so that they can be used as part of a treatment if required. More than 247,000 customers from more than 20 countries have already provided for their family's health with a cell depot at Vita 34.

