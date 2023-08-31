VITA 34 AG reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was EUR 18.37 million compared to EUR 16.63 million a year ago. Net loss was EUR 1.19 million compared to EUR 4.72 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.07 compared to EUR 0.3 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.07 compared to EUR 0.3 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was EUR 36.27 million compared to EUR 32.11 million a year ago. Net loss was EUR 3.94 million compared to EUR 7.42 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.25 compared to EUR 0.48 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.25 compared to EUR 0.48 a year ago.
VITA 34 AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:28 pm
