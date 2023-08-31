Vita 34 International AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the medical technology sector. The Company is involved in the long-term storage and processing of stem cells from human umbilical cord blood. The cells are collected at the child's birth and can be used later in his or her life for the treatment of many diseases, such as anemia, diabetes, degenerative joint diseases, cancer, neurological deficits after brain injuries, cartilage damages and others. They also allow the growing of whole organs, such as the liver. On average, one out seven individuals, whose cells are stored, receives autologous stem cell transplant by the age of 70. The Company acts as a cord blood bank and is also engaged in research activities in the area of regenerative medicine, including curing the consequences of strokes and heart attacks. The Company operates in Germany, Spain and Denmark.