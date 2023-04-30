Advanced search
VITA 34 : Annual Report 2022

04/30/2023
ANNUAL REPORT 2022

Vita 34Annual Report 2022

﻿

﻿

KEY FINANCIAL

FIGURES

Statement of Profit and Loss

Sales revenue

Gross profit

EBITDA

EBITDA margin as a percentage of sales Operating result (EBIT)

Net result for the period

Earnings per share

Balance sheet

Balance sheet total

Equity

Equity ratio

Liquid funds

Cash flow

Cash flow from investing activities Depreciation and amortization Cash flow from operating activities

Employees

At the reporting date

EUR thousand

EUR thousand

EUR thousand

%

EUR thousand

EUR thousand

EUR

EUR thousand

EUR thousand

%

EUR thousand

EUR thousand

EUR thousand

EUR thousand

Number

01/01/2022 - 12/31/2022

68,940

2,735

-3,564

-5.2

-27,283

-27,384

-1.71

Dec. 31, 2022

151,508

15,852

10.5

16,290

2022

-5,811

23,719

-4,486

Dec. 31, 2022

815

01/01/2021 - 12/31/2021

28,419

12,438

814

2.9

-3,071

-3,926

-0.63

Dec. 31, 2021

177,946

41,942

23.6

33,298

2021

24,871

3,885

2,727

Dec. 31, 2021

775

Sales revenues  in EUR million

68.9

28.4

2021 2022

EBITDA  in EUR million

EBITDA margin as a percentage of sales  in %

0.8*

2.9

-3.6

-5.2

20212022

* This includes one-time costs of EUR 2.7 million for the merger with PBKM.

VITA 34 - EUROPE'S LEADING CELL BANK

Vita 34 was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and is today by far the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide. As Europe's first private cord blood bank and a pioneer in cell banking, the company has since offered collection logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue and other postnatal tissues as a full-service cryopreservation provider. Based on the expansion of the business model that took place after the merger with PBKM, the company intends to invest in the areas of Cell and Gene therapies and CDMO. The body's own cells are a valuable starting material for medical cell therapy and are kept alive in the vapors of liquid nitrogen. Customers from around 50 countries have already ensured the health of their families with more than 930.000 units of stored biological material at Vita 34.

1

Content

﻿

CONTENT

4 To our Shareholders

  1. Letter from the Management Board
  1. Supervisory Board Report
  1. Vita 34 AG Shares

14 Combined Management Report

14 Preliminary Note

  1. Fundamentals of the Company and the Group
  1. Business Report
  1. Corporate Governance
  2. Opportunity and Risk Report
  1. Forecast Report
  1. Footnotes
  1. Consolidated Financial Statements
  2. Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss
  3. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
  4. Consolidated Balance Sheet
  1. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Group Equity
  1. Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
  1. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year 2022
  1. Further Information
  2. Responsibility Statement
  3. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Financial Calendar 2023
  2. Imprint

3

Disclaimer

VITA 34 AG published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 10:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
