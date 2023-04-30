VITA 34 : Annual Report 2022

VITA 34 - EUROPE'S LEADING CELL BANK

Vita 34 was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and is today by far the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide. As Europe's first private cord blood bank and a pioneer in cell banking, the company has since offered collection logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue and other postnatal tissues as a full-service cryopreservation provider. Based on the expansion of the business model that took place after the merger with PBKM, the company intends to invest in the areas of Cell and Gene therapies and CDMO. The body's own cells are a valuable starting material for medical cell therapy and are kept alive in the vapors of liquid nitrogen. Customers from around 50 countries have already ensured the health of their families with more than 930.000 units of stored biological material at Vita 34.