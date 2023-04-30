VITA 34 : Annual Report 2022

EBITDA margin as a percentage of sales Operating result (EBIT)
Net result for the period
Earnings per share
Balance sheet
Balance sheet total
Equity
Equity ratio
Liquid funds
Cash flow
Cash flow from investing activities Depreciation and amortization Cash flow from operating activities
Employees
At the reporting date
EUR thousand
EUR thousand
EUR thousand
%
EUR thousand
EUR thousand
EUR
EUR thousand
EUR thousand
%
EUR thousand
EUR thousand
EUR thousand
EUR thousand
Number
01/01/2022 - 12/31/2022
68,940
2,735
-3,564
-5.2
-27,283
-27,384
-1.71
Dec. 31, 2022
151,508
15,852
10.5
16,290
2022
-5,811
23,719
-4,486
Dec. 31, 2022
815
01/01/2021 - 12/31/2021
28,419
12,438
814
2.9
-3,071
-3,926
-0.63
Dec. 31, 2021
177,946
41,942
23.6
33,298
2021
24,871
3,885
2,727
Dec. 31, 2021
775
Sales revenues in EUR million
68.9
28.4
2021 2022
EBITDA in EUR million
EBITDA margin as a percentage of sales in %
0.8*
2.9
-3.6
-5.2
20212022
* This includes one-time costs of EUR 2.7 million for the merger with PBKM.
VITA 34 - EUROPE'S LEADING CELL BANK
Vita 34 was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and is today by far the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide. As Europe's first private cord blood bank and a pioneer in cell banking, the company has since offered collection logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue and other postnatal tissues as a full-service cryopreservation provider. Based on the expansion of the business model that took place after the merger with PBKM, the company intends to invest in the areas of Cell and Gene therapies and CDMO. The body's own cells are a valuable starting material for medical cell therapy and are kept alive in the vapors of liquid nitrogen. Customers from around 50 countries have already ensured the health of their families with more than 930.000 units of stored biological material at Vita 34.
1
Content
CONTENT
4 To our Shareholders
Letter from the Management Board
Supervisory Board Report
Vita 34 AG Shares
14 Combined Management Report
14 Preliminary Note
Fundamentals of the Company and the Group
Business Report
Corporate Governance
Opportunity and Risk Report
Forecast Report
Footnotes
Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Group Equity
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year 2022