VITA 34 : Quarterly Report Q1-2022

Vita 34 Quarterly Statement Q1 2022

LETTER FROM THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

We are in a year of transition in 2022. Following the merger of Vita 34 and PBKM to become the undisputed number 1 cell bank in Europe, new structures are being created, synergies are being identified and some of the duplicate activities, for example in Switzerland and Germany, are being merged. The size now created will also enable us to pursue new future fields, for example in Cell & Gene Therapies, with even greater vigor. Appropriate preparatory work must be done for this.

At the same time, in 2022, we face a double challenge: In addition to internal Group tasks, we will encounter a market with burdensome macro factors this year - and to an extent that we have not yet seen in Vita 34's corporate history to date. Specifically:

the still ongoing impact of the pandemic, with infection numbers in the first three months of 2022 dwarfing anything we have seen to date,

the outbreak of the Ukraine war caused by Russia,

the emergence of strong inflation across Europe,

the clearly noticeable rise in interest rates with negative effects on purchasing power,

the record low birth rates in several countries caused in our opinion by the overall uncertainty.

In the past, our business had always been very resistant to the economic situation and, during the past two years, also unaffected by the pandemic. However, the addition of several of these factors and their specific impact on our customers - expectant parents - are affecting our market and thus also slowing down our business development. The very high number of Corona cases in the first three months of the fiscal year also led to pregnant women being affected more frequently and, as a result, to contracts not being concluded. The fear of war that emerged in the first quarter of 2022, which then became very real with the outbreak of the Ukraine war, strongly affected our potential customers, especially in the Eastern European countries. Rising interest rates in connection with short fixed-interest periods, which are common outside Germany, had an additional negative impact on the disposable household income of potential customers. Unprecedented rates of price increases also led to uncertainty and reluctance to make long-term consumption decisions.

We are very sure that this is a temporary effect. On the one hand, the current addition of several of these factors is almost unique and should dissipate in the medium term. On the other hand, the consumption behavior of people in the past shows that an adaptation to the new macro factors can take place very quickly. As a result, forward-looking decisions, such as those concerning the storage of umbilical cord blood and tissue for the additional health care of one's own children, will once again gain in importance.

We are committed to using this turbulent time for implementation of identified synergies, post-merger integration and optimization of various processes. For example, as already mentioned, we have now fully integrated our activities in Switzerland. In Spain, we have combined the business of our Group companies under the responsibility of a country manager. Furthermore, we have been able to gain first experience in joint purchasing. In addition, it will be necessary to standardize the IT systems and establish a Groupwide KPI system.