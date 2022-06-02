Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  VITA 34 AG
  News
  7. Summary
    V3V   DE000A0BL849

VITA 34 AG

(V3V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/02 07:30:00 am EDT
10.78 EUR   -0.23%
05/31VITA 34 : Quarterly Report Q1-2022
PU
05/31Vita 34 sees first signs of stabilization in core business after war-related weaker first quarter
EQ
05/24VITA 34 AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vita 34 AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/02/2022 | 08:20am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.06.2022 / 14:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Dr. Granderath, Rat und Vermögen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Granderath
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vita 34 AG

b) LEI
529900OEWA4GSZEZ4P40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0BL849

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.00 EUR 33000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.0000 EUR 33000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


02.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vita 34 AG
Deutscher Platz 5a
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.vita34.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75613  02.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1367439&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
