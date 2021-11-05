Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. VITA 34 AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    V3V   DE000A0BL849

VITA 34 AG

(V3V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/05/2021 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vita 34 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 2021-11-05 / 09:13 Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vita 34 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021 Address: https://ir.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/ Language: English Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021 Address: https://ir.vita34.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-11-05 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Vita 34 AG 
              Deutscher Platz 5a 
              04103 Leipzig 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.vita34.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1246491 2021-11-05

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246491&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2021 04:13 ET (08:13 GMT)

All news about VITA 34 AG
04:14aVITA 34 AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterl..
DJ
10/28VITA 34 AG : Exchange Offer PBKM - 95% Minimum Acceptance Rate Exceeded
DJ
10/11VITA 34 : extends the acceptance period under PBKM exchange offer
EQ
10/11PRESS RELEASE : Vita 34 AG extends the acceptance period under PBKM exchange offer
DJ
09/20VITA 34 : Commences Offer Period for Polski Bank Komorek Takeover
MT
09/20VITA 34 : launches voluntary public exchange offer for PBKM shares
EQ
09/20PRESS RELEASE : Vita 34 AG launches voluntary -2-
DJ
09/20PRESS RELEASE : Vita 34 AG launches voluntary public exchange offer for PBKM shares
DJ
08/31PRESS RELEASE : Vita 34 again achieves double-digit growth in revenues and earnings in the..
DJ
08/31VITA 34 : again achieves double-digit growth in revenues and earnings in the first half of..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22,0 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
Net income 2021 1,85 M 2,14 M 2,14 M
Net cash 2021 7,90 M 9,13 M 9,13 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,0x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 67,2 M 77,6 M 77,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart VITA 34 AG
Duration : Period :
VITA 34 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITA 34 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,40 €
Average target price 19,10 €
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Knirsch Chairman-Management Board
Andreas W. Schafhirt Chief Financial Officer
Florian M. Schuhbauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Steffen Richtscheid Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Köhler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITA 34 AG30.68%78
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION38.35%124 821
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.50.44%76 950
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS39.64%27 202
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-16.24%20 151
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-13.11%20 049