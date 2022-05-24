Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. VITA 34 AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    V3V   DE000A0BL849

VITA 34 AG

(V3V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/24 04:49:46 am EDT
10.90 EUR   -1.36%
05:11aVITA 34 AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
04/30VITA 34 AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/30VITA 34 : Annual Report 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/24/2022 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vita 34 AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

24.05.2022 / 11:09
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vita 34 AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2022
Address: https://ir.vita34.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2022
Address: https://ir.vita34.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/quarterly-reports/

24.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vita 34 AG
Deutscher Platz 5a
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.vita34.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1360081  24.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1360081&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about VITA 34 AG
05:11aVITA 34 AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterl..
EQ
04/30VITA 34 AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/30VITA 34 : Annual Report 2021
PU
04/30VITA 34 AG : Special items reflected in significant decline in earnings despite operationa..
EQ
04/29Vita 34 publishes revenue and earnings forecast for the 2022 financial year
EQ
04/29Vita 34 Ag Provides Revenue Guidance for the Financial Year 2022
CI
04/262021 financial figures of Vita 34 AG expected to be significantly below market expectat..
EQ
03/21Vita 34 Names New Chair, Appoints Chief Commercial Officer
MT
03/18VITA 34 AG : Change in the Chair of the Management Board
EQ
03/18Vita 34 sets course for accelerated growth in new business areas with changes in the Ma..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 73,4 M 78,4 M 78,4 M
Net income 2022 -4,30 M -4,59 M -4,59 M
Net Debt 2022 5,80 M 6,20 M 6,20 M
P/E ratio 2022 -40,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 175 M 187 M 187 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 775
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart VITA 34 AG
Duration : Period :
VITA 34 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITA 34 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,05 €
Average target price 14,00 €
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Knirsch Chairman-Management Board
Andreas W. Schafhirt Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Granderath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Köhler Member-Supervisory Board
Florian M. Schuhbauer Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITA 34 AG-26.33%187
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-7.36%124 483
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-20.19%60 509
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-20.59%23 041
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY36.43%20 901
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-1.86%17 404