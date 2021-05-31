Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. VITA 34 AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    V3V   DE000A0BL849

VITA 34 AG

(V3V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vita 34 AG: Vita 34 AG and Warsaw-listed Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych S.A. sign business combination agreement for potential combination via a share exchange

05/31/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Capital Increase
Vita 34 AG: Vita 34 AG and Warsaw-listed Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych S.A. sign business combination agreement for potential combination via a share exchange

31-May-2021 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

Vita 34 AG: Vita 34 AG and Warsaw-listed Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych S.A. sign business combination agreement for potential combination via a share exchange

Leipzig, 31 May 2021 - Today, the Management Board of Vita 34 AG ("Vita 34"), with approval of the Supervisory Board, signed a business combination agreement ("BCA") with Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych S.A., Warsaw ("PBKM") governing the terms and conditions of a business combination of the two companies.

Under the BCA, Vita 34 agreed to offer to the shareholders of PBKM to exchange all shares of PBKM for shares in Vita 34 by way of a contribution in kind (the "Proposed Transaction"). The shareholders of PBKM will be offered to receive 1.3 new Vita 34 shares in exchange for one (1) share of PBKM. For purposes of calculating the exchange ratio, Vita 34 was valued at EUR 17.29 per share, while PBKM was valued at EUR 22.48 (PLN 102.60) per share. The Proposed Transaction shall be carried out via the execution of contribution agreements between Vita 34 and certain PBKM shareholders (the "Directly Contributing Shareholders") as well as a voluntary public exchange offer by Vita 34 addressed to all other PBKM shareholders ("Exchange Offer"). The Management Board of PBKM intends to support the Proposed Transaction and recommend to the PBKM shareholders to accept the Exchange Offer.

The Directly Contributing Shareholders, which include in particular PBKM's majority shareholder, AOC Health GmbH, as well as Jakub Baran, CEO of PBKM, and Tomasz Baran, deputy CEO of PBKM, entered into binding agreements with Vita 34 pursuant to which the Directly Contributing Shareholders committed to contribute to Vita 34 an aggregate of 6,363,170 PBKM shares (equivalent to about 69.13% of PBKM's current share capital).

Based on the 2020 reported results, the business combination would create a pan-European cord blood bank with combined revenues of approximately EUR 67 million and an aggregated market capitalization of approximately EUR 249 million at market close on 28 May 2021. The combined company is expected to benefit from at least EUR 3.1 million in annual costs synergies before tax. The Proposed Transaction is expected to lead to transaction costs on the part of Vita 34 in the amount of approximately EUR 3 million in the financial year 2021.

The new Vita 34 Shares to be issued under the Proposed Transaction shall be created by way of a capital increase in kind still to be resolved by Vita 34 shareholders and excluding Vita 34 shareholders' subscription rights. For the purpose of resolving the capital increase, Vita 34 will convene an extraordinary general meeting for 13 July 2021, with the ordinary annual general meeting originally scheduled for 30 June 2021 to be postponed and likely to take place in the fourth quarter of 2021. At the extraordinary general meeting, Vita 34's share capital shall be increased by up to EUR 12,280,560.00 against contribution in kind by issuing up to 12,280,560 no-par value registered shares.

The consummation of the Exchange Offer is presumably subject to certain conditions, including a minimum acceptance level of 95% of the outstanding PBKM Shares, as well as the absence of material adverse changes and material adverse compliance violations occurring at PBKM.

The Management Board of Vita 34 is currently planning to formally commence the Exchange Offer in September 2021 and complete the Proposed Transaction by the end of October 2021.

Important Information

This announcement does neither constitute an offer to exchange or purchase nor the solicitation of an offer to exchange or purchase any securities. Moreover, this announcement does neither constitute an offer to buy nor the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in PBKM or Vita 34. The final terms and further provisions regarding the Exchange Offer will be included in a securities prospectus once it has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht). Investors and holders of PBKM shares are strongly recommended to read the securities prospectus and all other documents in connection with the Exchange Offer as soon as they are published, as they will contain important information. Vita 34 may not initiate the Exchange Offer at all.

Subject to the exceptions described in the securities prospectus and any exceptions granted by the relevant regulatory authorities, an Exchange Offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, in or into those jurisdictions where to do so would constitute a violation pursuant to the laws of such jurisdiction.

In particular, the Vita 34 shares that are intended to be transferred to PBKM shareholders as consideration (the "Vita 34 Offer Shares") have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 as amended,(the "Securities Act"), or under the securities laws of any state, district or other jurisdiction of the U.S.A. The Vita 34 Offer Shares may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, to PBKM shareholders located with a domicile, registered office or habitual abode in the U.S.A. (the "U.S. Shareholders"), or to any agents, appointees, trustees, custodian banks or other persons acting for the account of benefit of any U.S. Shareholders, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.




Contact:
Dr. Wolfgang Knirsch (CEO), Falk Neukirch (CFO)

31-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vita 34 AG
Deutscher Platz 5a
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: +49(0341)48792-40
Fax: +49(0341)48792-39
E-mail: ir@vita34.de
Internet: www.vita34.de
ISIN: DE000A0BL849
WKN: A0BL84
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1202354

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1202354  31-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202354&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about VITA 34 AG
04:09aPRESS RELEASE  : Vita 34 AG signs Business Combination Agreement with Polski Ban..
DJ
04:08aVITA 34  : signs Business Combination Agreement with Polski Bank Komórek Macierz..
EQ
04:02aVITA 34 AG : Vita 34 AG and Warsaw-listed Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych S.A...
EQ
05/21DGAP-AFR  : Vita 34 AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly..
DJ
05/21VITA 34 AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports an..
EQ
03/30PRESS RELEASE  : Vita 34 continues to grow in 2020 in core markets after good ye..
DJ
03/30VITA 34  : continues to grow in 2020 in core markets after good year-end busines..
EQ
03/29VITA 34 AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ac..
EQ
2020VITA 34  : manages crisis environment well with a strong third quarter
EQ
2020VITA 34 AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports an..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22,0 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net income 2021 1,90 M 2,31 M 2,31 M
Net cash 2021 7,70 M 9,38 M 9,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,2x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 63,9 M 77,9 M 77,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart VITA 34 AG
Duration : Period :
VITA 34 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITA 34 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,00 €
Last Close Price 15,60 €
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wolfgang Knirsch Chairman-Management Board
Falk Neukirch Chief Financial Officer
Florian M. Schuhbauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Steffen Richtscheid Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Köhler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VITA 34 AG24.30%78
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION26.56%113 804
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.30.60%71 021
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS35.31%26 800
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.3.95%26 408
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-3.55%23 481