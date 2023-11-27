EQS-Ad-hoc: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Vita 34 AG: resolves on cash capital increase under exclusion of subscription rights in the amount of up to 10% of the share capital, commitments from investors



27-Nov-2023 / 11:37 CET/CEST

Vita 34 AG resolves on cash capital increase under exclusion of subscription rights in the amount of up to 10% of the share capital, commitments from investors

Leipzig, November 27, 2023 - The Management Board of Vita 34 AG (the "Company") today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, on a capital increase against cash contributions with partial utilization of the Authorized Capital 2022, excluding the statutory subscription rights of shareholders.

The company's share capital of currently EUR 16,036,459.00 is to be increased by up to 10% through the issue of up to 1,603,645 new registered shares (the "New Shares"). The Company has received commitments from several investors, including the Company's major shareholder AOC Health GmbH, to acquire all New Shares by way of a private placement. The placement price amounts to EUR 4.40 per New Share and thus includes a premium of EUR 0.45on the current stock market price of the Vita 34 share.

The New Shares carry the same rights as the existing shares (ISIN DE000A0BL849) and are to be admitted to trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus.

The expected issue proceeds from the capital increase in the amount of approximately EUR 7 mio. are to be used for operating purposes and investment activities.

Notifying person: Dirk Plaga (Chief Financial Officer)

