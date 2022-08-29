Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. VITA 34 AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    V3V   DE000A0BL849

VITA 34 AG

(V3V)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-08-29 am EDT
10.00 EUR   -0.99%
05:27pVita 34 lowers sales and earnings guidance due to IFRS 15 effect and accelerated restructuring measures
EQ
06/29Vita 34 introduces new Chief Financial Officer at the Annual General Meeting
EQ
06/29VITA 34 AG Announces Dirk Plaga Will Accordingly Assume the Position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vita 34 lowers sales and earnings guidance due to IFRS 15 effect and accelerated restructuring measures

08/29/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Vita 34 lowers sales and earnings guidance due to IFRS 15 effect and accelerated restructuring measures

29-Aug-2022 / 23:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vita 34 lowers sales and earnings guidance due to IFRS 15 effect and accelerated restructuring measures

Leipzig, 29 August 2022 - In close coordination with its legal and business advisors, Vita 34 AG has today succeeded in reaching an agreement to structure its storage contracts with customers in the PBKM subgroup in such a way that they can be accounted for again for a longer period of time - similar to the original accounting at PBKM. From today’s perspective, the positive effect of this decision amounts to around EUR 9.0 million per year and has an equal impact on Group sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). This will be taken into account in the contractual regulations with immediate effect.

However, since due to the nature of Vita 34's business model, contract conclusions lead to invoicing after average four to six weeks at the earliest, the consensus reached today will have a positive effect on the Company's consolidated revenues and earnings from the fourth quarter of 2022 onwards with minor impact on the third quarter. In its forecast for the full year, however, the company has already anticipated this effect from the beginning of the third quarter, which leads to the fact that both the estimate of consolidated revenue and EBITDA expected in 2022 were assumed EUR 2.5 million too high.

In addition, the Management Board has decided today to bring forward significant restructuring measures to leverage post-merger synergies to the current financial year 2022 in view of the current market environment. The location measures relate especially to the markets of Poland, Portugal, Switzerland and Spain and will result in a non-recurring special charge at EBITDA level of EUR -1.5 million.

Against the background of the aforementioned effects and the continuing difficult market environment, the Management Board is adjusting the forecast ranges for consolidated sales to EUR 65 to 72 million (previously: EUR 68 to 75 million) and for EBITDA to EUR -6.0 to -3.0 million (previously: EUR -2 to +1 million).


Notifying person: Dirk Plaga, CFO Vita 34 AG


--- End of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR ---

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Contact:
Ingo Middelmenne
Investor Relations
Vita 34 AG
Phone: +49 (0341) 48792 - 0
Mobile: +49 (0174) 9091190
E-Mail: ingo.middelmenne@vita34.de

 

Company profile

Vita 34 was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and is today by far the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide. As the first private cord blood bank in Europe and a pioneer in cell banking, the company has since been offering collection logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue and other postnatal tissue as a full-service provider for cryopreservation. Customers from around 50 countries have already provided for the health of their family with more than 850,000 units of stored biological materials at Vita 34.

 

29-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vita 34 AG
Deutscher Platz 5a
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: +49(0341)48792-40
Fax: +49(0341)48792-39
E-mail: ir@vita34.de
Internet: www.vita34.de
ISIN: DE000A0BL849
WKN: A0BL84
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1430607

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1430607  29-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1430607&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about VITA 34 AG
05:27pVita 34 lowers sales and earnings guidance due to IFRS 15 effect and accelerated restru..
EQ
06/29Vita 34 introduces new Chief Financial Officer at the Annual General Meeting
EQ
06/29VITA 34 AG Announces Dirk Plaga Will Accordingly Assume the Position of Chief Financial..
CI
06/02VITA 34 AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/31VITA 34 AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/31VITA 34 : Quarterly Report Q1-2022
PU
05/31Vita 34 sees first signs of stabilization in core business after war-related weaker fir..
EQ
05/24VITA 34 AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterl..
EQ
04/30VITA 34 AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/30VITA 34 : Annual Report 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 69,5 M 69,4 M 69,4 M
Net income 2022 -6,75 M -6,74 M -6,74 M
Net Debt 2022 1,85 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
P/E ratio 2022 -23,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 158 M 158 M 158 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 845
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart VITA 34 AG
Duration : Period :
VITA 34 AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITA 34 AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,00 €
Average target price 12,50 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakub Julian Baran Chairman-Management Board
Dirk Plaga Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Granderath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Köhler Member-Supervisory Board
Florian M. Schuhbauer Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITA 34 AG-32.67%160
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-3.01%131 362
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-20.22%58 834
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-27.07%20 716
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY29.49%19 676
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-26.54%14 821